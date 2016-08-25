Cashmere Cat, the Weeknd, and Francis and the Lights Bring in the Fall with “Wild Love”

Cashmere Cat’s had a hell of a few years since his Wedding Bells EP, producing for a whole bunch of people in the rap and R&B sphere, including some dude named West. Very recently, Cashmere’s resurfaced, teasing his upcoming debut album Wild Love with pictures of him and the Weeknd in the studio together as well as that wintry LP artwork above. Now, here’s the title track from the album, and… we actually don’t know if we can truly process this.

Other than the Weeknd singing the titular phrase, most of the song is a beatless tapestry of voices, tweaked and stretched and vocoded in Cashmere’s signature style. Francis and the Lights is somewhere in there, too, presumably providing more vocals. It’s not really a banger, a slapper, or a rager of any sort but it’s definitely beautiful in its own oddball way. Maybe the downcast mood is appropriate now that summer’s nearly over. If that’s the case, we are ready for the fall. Listen to “Wild Love” below.

