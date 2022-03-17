This Cooling Casper Pillow Is a Nighttime Game Changer

It’s a tale as old as time: A disheveled college boy graduates, moves in with a few roommates (who are equally disheveled) and is left to fend for himself when it comes to home decor. Right off the bat, your average 21-year-old dude is going to gravitate towards an interior decorating style we like to call “Let’s Make Sure Everyone Knows We Drink,” and fill his abode with empty, “decorative” bottles of mid-shelf whiskey; a shrine of empty Four Loko cans; or, god forbid, a beer wall. That’ll continue in tandem with a flag phase (think: American flag, state flag, college flag, and—please god, no—a Don’t Tread On Me number… [shudders]). And, unfortunately, this will be the majority of the decorating they’ll do for as long as their hedonistic abode remains, which means they won’t splurge for things such as, you know, more than one pillow.

Yep, I was one such new college grad many moons ago. We had fifths of Evan Williams filled with Christmas lights atop our cabinets and a big-ass American flag on the wall. My bedroom was another fiasco—I did, for what it’s worth, have a bed frame, but on that bed frame was a single pillow and a twin-sized weighted blanket. The pillow in question, my old Tempur-Pedic stalwart, was about 10 years old, and had turned yellow from years of neglect. (It was literally falling apart, and had to be swaddled in a pillowcase at all times, lest little bits and pieces of it would get everywhere.) After my lovely girlfriend—yes, I somehow managed to get a girlfriend during this period of my life—pointed out that I was 23 years old and still only owned one janky-ass pillow, I decided to step up my bedding game before she left me for literally any other functioning adult. I copped some dope linen sheets, (yes, they’re worth it), and I even got myself some new memory foam pillows, which are great accessory floofs that I still use to this day, but I still hadn’t found my Goldilocks pillow—one that was soft but sturdy, breathable but not too light, and one that stayed cool throughout the night. That was, of course, until I met the Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology.

I’d heard of Casper, because who hasn’t caught wind of their affordable direct-to-consumer mattresses, but I had been admittedly unaware that they make a lot of other products, too. (This pillow rocks even more than the mattress and bedding brand’s wearable duvet robe, which swaddles you like a burrito wherever you go.) It’s designed to help keep your head and neck properly aligned, which is pretty much the number one thing we should all be looking for in a pillow, since head and neck support are key to a good night’s sleep. However, the Foam Pillow is also wicked soft—not so soft that it gets flat, but just enough cushion to strike that perfect balance of comfortable and sturdy. Casper dubbs it “luxuriously squishy,” and I’ve gotta say, I agree.

But the really cool feature that this pillow has is its cooling effect. You’ve heard about the “cool side of the pillow,” and you’ve done the midnight pillow flop to get some relief during the hot summer months. With the Casper Foam Pillow, though, both sides are the cool side, all the time. It’s built with AirScape perforated foam, which pushes heat away from the pillow (but not at you) to help keep your head and neck perfectly chilled, like a fine white wine, all night long. It’s also got proprietary Snow Technology with HeatDelete Bands and phase-change material (sounds like science fiction, but I assure you—very real) to keep your pillow cool for over 12 hours, which is really overkill, IMO. (And people—if you’re sleeping more than 12 hours a night… I’m very, very jealous.) I’ve used “cooling” pillows before, but until I spent a few easy-snoozin’ nights on this Casper bad boy, I was kind of under the impression that that was just a BS marketing phrase. Turns out, I was a rube, and I just needed to invest in a quality cooling pillow that wasn’t a dollar store pickup full of pigeon feathers and asbestos.

My TL;DR after sleeping on this sucker for about a month—and sleeping like a rock, I might add, is that it’s absolutely worth the price, especially as we head into the warmer months of the year. (RIP to anyone else who constantly sweats the bed and is sadly lacking in Snow Technology.) This thing breathes like a champ; and it costs less than a mellow night at the bar. Plus, it’s a sleek addition to your pillow collection—which, from experience, can never be too colossal—and fits in any standard pillowcase. Which, fellas, we should be washing on a regular basis. (I know, who knew?)

Grab the Casper Foam Pillow With Snow Technology over at Casper or Amazon.

