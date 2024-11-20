Don’t Sleep on These Mattress and Sleep Deals From Casper’s Black Friday Sale

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Everybody is tired these days. So we slam coffee and find new ways of getting our asses out of bed in the mornings to cope. Nothing is more annoying than when some wise-ass asks, “Have you tried getting more sleep?” Maybe it’s not the quantity of your sleep, but the quality.

Casper’s one of the most popular—well, “mattress brand” doesn’t begin to cover it anymore. They’ve branched out into becoming more of a total sleep brand.

For Black Friday, sandwiched in the midst of the holidays and arguably the most exhausting time of the year, Casper is having a Black Friday sale on mattresses, sheet sets, pillows, bed platforms, and even a sunrise alarm, offering as much as 30% off select mattresses and accessories. These are our favorites.

Where it’s relevant, we’ve standardized around highlighting prices for queen-sized mattresses, bases, and accessories. Choosing smaller or larger will lower or raise the price, respectively, but you’ll still get the same percentage discount on each size.

QUick Look at Casper’s BEst Black friday Deals

The One Mattress queen for $799 ($200 OFf)

Have you met The One yet? Pssh, not your soulmate. The entry-level mattress in Casper’s lineup, now $799 ($200 off). It’s an all-foam mattress made of three layers of foam with no coil springs within. Casper says it’s “uniquely supportive with the perfect bit of bounce.”

Open-cell foam on the top, below the mattress cover, promotes cooling to keep you from overheating at night. Below that is a layer of memory foam for support, and below that a more substantial base to keep the whole thing from sagging over time.

Every Casper mattress comes with a 10-year limited warranty and free, no-contact delivery. You can also return it for a refund at any point during the 100-night trial period, since “it can take the body 30 nights to adjust to a new mattress.”

dream hybrid mattress Queen for $1,305 ($570 off)

The Dream Hybrid retains The One’s open-cell top layer of foam and the supportive memory foam below it, but it swaps out the core foam layer for a layer of coils, making this a hybrid spring/foam mattress and providing greater support than an all-foam mattress.

“The mattress is very comfortable and much more cooling than my previous mattress,” says one customer reviewer. “It’s not too firm that my body aches in the morning and not too soft that I sink into the abyss.”

The Dream Hybrid is on sale for $1,305 ($570 off. You can also upgrade to the Dream Snow Hybrid for $1,745 ($750 off), which comes with a few additions to make it sleep even cooler. This is the one to get for people who tend to burn up while they sleep.

dream max hybrid mattress queen for $2,185 ($940 off)

Love memory foam so much you want all of it that you can get? The regular Dream Hybrid measures 12″ thick. Upgrading to the Dream Max Hybrid gets you another two inches for $,2185 ($940).

In addition to being plusher, the Dream Max Hybrid provides seven support zones to greater support. Casper calls it “our most innovative support system takes zoned support to the max with new precisely-cut channels to cradle your body in any position.”

Warm sleepers should check out the Dream Max Snow Hybrid. It adds a few tricks to make the sleeper feel cooler at night, including some neat bands of aluminum graphite deep within the foam to suck away body heat.

foam pillow two-pack From $142 ($36 off)

You’ve taken care of your mattress. What about your pillow? It’s often overlooked that a cheap pillow can undo some of the benefits of a good mattress. Casper’s foam pillows have three layers of low- and high-density foam to support your head and neck all night long.

You can buy king-size pillows if that’s your fancy, or the Foam Snow Pillow Double Pack for $222 ($56 off) if you sleep warm. It has a cool-touch outer layer and four HeatDelete bands inside to suck away the head and leave you sleeping cooler.

DOg Bed from $125 ($15 off)

What, you’d sleep up there on your cloud of a mattress like some sort of contented Super Mario villain and leave your adorable pup to snooze on the floor? You monster. Give Sparky his or her own Casper Dog Bed so they can enjoy the same comfortable support as you.

There are three sizes. Size small starts at $125 and goes up to $224 for a large, but all are 10 percent off, and all include a removable cover so you can wash it. Feel free to pocket the savings. Sparky doesn’t need to know that you’re holding out on them.

percale sheet set queen for $125 ($15 off)

Percale-wave bed sheets have been my favorite type of sheets for the past six years. If you’ve ever slept in a hotel and wondered why the sheets feel so much more crisp and cool at night than your sheets back home, it’s because hotels love using percale.

That doesn’t mean they won’t suit you in the winter, though. I sleep sandwiched between percale sheets all year long. Casper’s Percale Sheet Set costs $125 ($15 off) for a queen-sized set, but the price varies based on size. All have a 10 percent discount, though.

Adjustable Base Pro Queen for $1,500 ($375 off)

Love sitting up in bed while you read a good book or doom scroll on your phone before bed, but wish your bed could sit up with you? You can adjust the head and foot independently on this mattress base, as well as tweak the lumbar support for your back.

Our reviewer, Adam Rothbarth, was such a fan of the Adjustable Base Pro ($1,500; $375 off) that he said it changed his life. Maybe it was the fact that with a few button presses on the remote control, you can conjure up a relaxing massage from the pulsating base to soothe sore muscles.

Prices vary based on the size of the mattress the base is designed to fit. All are 20 percent off, though. You can’t use it with a box spring or a traditional spring mattress, but any flexible foam mattress is game.

Glow Light for $116 ($13 off)

Need a helping hand to wake up in the mornings without the blaring violence of an air-raid-siren alarm, and could you use a gentle nudge at night to help you fall asleep? Casper’s sunrise alarm uses light patterns to mimic sunrises and sunsets, tricking your body (helpfully).

When I reviewed the Best Sunrise Alarms, I judged the Glow Light ($116; $13 off) as having the most ergonomic controls. It was, plainly, fun to use. Devoid of the mish-mash of buttons that grace the exteriors of most sunrise alarms, you control it with gestures.

Turn it in place to brighten or dim it, and merely flip it over to begin your sunrise routine. You can set the alarm time and finer details in Casper’s app, which I found intuitive to use and gave me no technical headaches.

foundation queen for $314 ($45 off)

You don’t need a foundation or a base for a foam mattress the way you need a box spring for a traditional spring mattress, but beds without a foundation tend to be closer to the ground than a lot of people like. The Foundation ($314; $45 off) can raise the bed 7.5″ higher.

If you already have a bed frame, you can place the Foundation right on top of it. If you don’t have one, you can click the check box on the product page to add a metal bed frame for another $134 ($15 off). Or you can keep reading below…

Upholstered bed frame queen for $625 ($69 off)

If you lack a base for your nice, new mattress and don’t feel like propping up a Foundation on a metal bed frame, you can buy a mostly-wood-and-steel, fabric wrapped bed frame that includes the base for under your mattress and the legs in a svelte package.

At $625 ($69 off), it’ll cost only $177 more than the Foundation and metal frame combo mentioned above. This bed frame is slightly oversized for the mattress it’s designed for, so it’ll leave a two-inch perimeter around the mattress for a fuller look.

Brought your bedroom into the modern age now, have you? Good. Now go to bed.