Casper Just Made Its Best Mattress (Even) Better

Casper is the GOAT. Ever since the sleep company launched in 2014, it has given us more comfort and charisma than even Dame Judi Dench, thanks to its range of mattresses, bedding, and foam pillows. I mean, its inaugural mattress pop-up in Los Angeles was so epic, I actually mistook it for a postmodern art opening; its dog beds are such a perfect blend of squishy-yet-firm that I MacGyvered one as a sectional extension for my couch.

When Casper says, “Jump,” I whisper, “Yes, Daddy—but on which bed?” Today, we’re landing on the new and improved Element Pro:

Photo: Courtesy of Casper

This is the Element Pro, the new-and-improved version of one of the website’s best-selling and often sold-out mattresses, the Element (kind of like when Gandalf came back as Gandalf the White).

As with the OG Element, you’ll be investing in a mattress (complete with ten-year warranty) with Casper’s AirScape technology, which adds itsy-bitsy perforation to the foam to help you avoid night sweats. And, unlike old school foam mattresses, the Element Pro comes with three layers of dual foam to prevent sinking and sagging while supporting your body throughout the night. That’s one hell of a layer cake.

Here’s to aligning our spines, and sleeping unbothered.

The Element Pro mattress is available for purchase at Casper and Amazon.

