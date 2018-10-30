Cass McCombs Announces New LP with Masterful Single “Sleeping Volcanoes”

Just hours after sharing a full-length record with his new band The Skiffle Players, Cass McCombs has announced details of his ninth studio album as a solo artist. It’s called Tip of the Sphere, and it’s out via ANTI- on February 8. The first single from the record, “Sleeping Volcanoes,” is out this morning. According to a press release, it’s the “thematic centerpiece of the album.” It’s a masterful, nimble, rumbling thing, and I’ve already listened to it a dozen times on repeat. You can hear it at the top of the page.

This’ll be McCombs’ first album since 2016’s Mangy Love.

