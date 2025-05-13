Cassie Details ‘Physical Abuse’ in New Testimony During Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie detailed the abuse suffered at the hands of Diddy during the second day of the hip-hop mogul’s federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial.

As reported by the New York Times, Cassie, who was 19 when she signed a deal with Bad Boy in 2006, took the witness stand in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday, after prosecutors showed jurors a video of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel back in March 2016.

“If they were violent arguments, it would usually result in some sort of physical abuse and dragging, just different things,” Cassie said. “He would knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head if I was down.”

When asked about the freak-offs Diddy forced her to take part in, she said they made her feel “horrible” and “worthless.”

“Sean proposed to this idea, this sexual encounter that he called voyeurism,” Cassie said. Asked what a freak-off meant, she explained that it included Diddy hiring a male escort and “setting up this experience” and “performing.”

Cassie Details ‘Physical Abuse’ in New Testimony

Elsewhere in her testimony, Cassie revealed Diddy had weapons in safes at his homes in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. In addition, the R&B singer said she recorded “hundreds of songs” that were never released. As part of her 10-album deal with Bad Boy Records, nine of the projects were never released.

Back in 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy, which was settled a day later. However, the lawsuit opened the floodgates for sexual misconduct allegations against the Bad Boy Records boss.

Combs, who is currently in custody at the Special Housing Unit in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, has pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.