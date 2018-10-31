Cassow’s “Heart Tattooed” Is Smooth, Dreamy, and Everything You Want

It makes sense that Cassow is from Portland. With his new single “Heart Tattooed,” produced by Deadbrainz and released as part of the Noisey x Soundcloud Video Singles program, the musician delivers a smooth, intense track that’s perfect for cruising. The track follows Cassow’s release from earlier this month, Gods of the Young, one of the most exciting young projects to emerge from the underground scene. We’re stoked to premiere this dreamy video, and after you watch, be sure to check out previous Noisey x Soundcloud Video Singles.