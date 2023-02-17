The Cast Iron Always Pan Is 25% Off for Presidents’ Day

In case you’ve been living under a rock, it’s Presidents’ Day on Monday, and there are massive sales happening across the internet. We don’t know about you, but a rigorous day of parking our butts on the couch and browsing a near-infinite universe of deals is one helluva way to work up an appetite. If you’re an area food enjoyer™, one of the best deals we’ve seen is on the cult-fave (and, dare we say, presidential) Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan for 25% off.

This aesthetically pleasing hunk of cast iron does everything you wish your S/O would do for you. It has eight uses in one compact little pan, and we love *multifunctionality*. Expect to grill, sear, braise, fry, saute, roast, bake, broil, and stew with this beautiful baby. For those that remind us that “size matters,” the pan is a solid 10 inches—making it perfect for a variety of dishes. Best of all, unlike other cast iron pans, Our Place’s Always Pan is already seasoned; you can spend time prepping your pan for use and more time *chef’s kiss*-ing. Heat resistance is up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so feel free to throw this sucker in the oven to give your post-sear steak a quick broil.

If you’re plugged into the VICE shopiverse, you know we already adore the original Always Pan, but this one can be put in the oven for an epic deep dish pizza to feed your brethren (and soul). It has a 4.5 star-rating and over 700 reviews on its website, with one person calling it a “superb kitchen investment.” A word to the wise though: this pan will only be 25% off for so long.

In real Presidents’ Day fashion, bust out the crisp, George Washingtons.

Grab the Cast Iron Always Pan for 25% off over at Our Place.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.