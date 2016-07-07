Studio Ghibli Celebrates 30 Years with a Real-Life ‘Castle in the Sky’ Ship

A massive retrospective of legendary Studio Ghibli’s most recognizable creations, including a massive model of the airship from 1986 classic, Castle in the Sky, opens tomorrow on the observation deck of the Roppongi Hills Tokyo City View. Stationed 52 stories above the Tokyo skyline, the Studio Ghibli Expo is a must-visit for any fan fascinated by the depth of these animated worlds.

While the centerpiece is a massive display of flying machines—a career-long obssession for the master animator, Miyazaki—there are also three decades of posters, advertisements, movie stills, t-shirts, toys, lunchboxes, and puzzling creations, including a massive Ghibli-themed vase, all crammed onto the walls. Stills from classic Miyazaki films are displayed along Ghibli’s modern endeavors, like Cannes darling The Red Turtle. The show offers Ghibli-themed treats for all the senses. There’s a bar manned by a life-sized Totoro mannequin, and decorated with massive acorns worthy of Totoro’s home in the camphor tree. A café called The Sun offers 11 Ghibli-themed food items, like a soot sprite-inspired burger colored charcoal black, and an egg and toast dish reminiscent of Pazu’s specialty in Castle in the Sky.

Tickets for Studio Ghibli Expo are 1800 yen (about $18), comparable to the price of a movie ticket in Tokyo. There are two years until the completion of Miyazaki’s next film, a short called Boro the Caterpillar, which will be his first foray into 3D computer animation, so shows like this are the best way to tide yourself over until senpai returns. In the images below, check out the cornucopia of art and merch, plus the cinematic sight of Miyazaki’s fascinating airships floating over the city.

The Studio Ghibli Expo will be at Roppongi Hills Tokyo City View from July 7 to September 11, 2016.

