A Weird and Wonderful Medieval Festival, in Photos

Portretten op Castlefest
This piece originally appeared on VICE Netherlands.

At best, a festival is like a different world – a temporary alternative society in which you can be your most crazy or wonderful self. And in that sense, Dutch medieval-themed music festival Castlefest is the ultimate immersive experience. Since 2005, people have gathered here to spend four days cosplaying various historical eras and fantasy worlds.

Castlefest is a pretty unique festival. At the entrance, instead of a simple drug search, party-goers’ swords are inspected for, um, sharpness. Other than that, there are very few rules. Viking women, Victorian dandies, elven princesses and humanoids roam around the grounds together with lots of vaguely medieval NPCs.

Castlefest medieval festival - three people dressed up on a camping site, one of them is bending over to open or close the tent, there are many tents around and the sky is grey
Photo: Chris en Marjan

Besides the eclectic music performances, you can also craft your own iron pendant on an anvil under the watchful eye of a man with a purple beard; shop leg wrappings and pouches; or practice your archery skills. You can even order some homemade pepper mead from Obelix.

Together with photography duo Chris and Marjan, I asked festival goers about the story behind their crazy outfits.

Castlefest medieval festival - portrait of a woman with dark hair and skin, she's wearing a kaki jacket and a fox around her neck
Lakeisha. Photo: Chris en Marjan
Castlefest medieval festival - portrait of a man with a beard, light skin and long haire, he's wearing furry pants, an open shirt and horns and holds a small wine barrel and a glass
Eli. Photo: Chris en Marjan

In previous years, Eli went to Castlefest in Victorian style, but this year, he opted for a more fun outfit: a satyr. This mythological creature is a cheerful goat-like forest spirit associated with Dionysos, the god of wine. “I’ve brought homemade wine, which I hand out to people to spread a bit of joy around.”

Castlefest medieval festival - portrait of two people holding each other's arm. The man has long blond hair and light skin, he's wearing a black victorian costume, a cane, and small red glasses. The woman is wearing a white wedding dress with a veil.
Barry and Marcella. Photo: Chris en Marjan

Marcella’s ghostly bride look is based on the “Witte Wieven”, spirits of wise women in Dutch mythology and legends. Marcella made most of the dress and veil herself. “I spent a few months working on them inbetween working hours,” she says.

Barry is dressed as a Victorian duke: “Unfortunately, I forgot my top hat.”

Castlefest medieval festival - a man with a hat sits on a camping chair and drinks from a horn on a camping site between blue tents
Photo: Chris en Marjan
Castlefest medieval festival - two women with dark skin and hair, one is resting her head on the other's shoulder. They have colourful paintings on their face and wear African accessories. One of them has horns and materials in her hair
Ramona and Gina. Photo: Chris en Marjan

Ramona DIYed her own hat using antlers, and Gina made her cape. In the last few months, Ramona has been looking into her African roots – that’s where she got her inspiration from. “There’s a tribe that carries branches loaded with berries on their heads,” she explains. “I wear my antlers in the same way. I’m trying to integrate things like that into my style more and more. After Castlefest, I always think, ‘It’s so nice to be able to wear this, I should do this more often.’” 

To Gina, the festival is a good place to try new things out. “You can be 100 percent your authentic self,” she says. “No one will judge you here.”

Castlefest medieval festival - portrait of a topless fat man with dark skin and hair, he's wearing glasses, black shorts and a brown leather pouche
Sjoerd. Photo: Chris en Marjan

Sjoerd gets warm quite quickly so he likes to walk around without a shirt. “It’s no issue at all here,” he said. “No one makes comments like ‘Aren’t you cold?’ or ‘Just dress normally.’”

Castlefest medieval festival - portrait of a woman with light skin, brown hair and blue eyes. She's wearing a white shirt and a huge yellow hat in the shape of a mushroom
Romy. Photo: Chris en Marjan

Romy was inspired by the many people who wore handmade mushroom hats last year.

Castlefest medieval festival - photo of a small crowd of people all dressed up in medieval outfits, there are trees in the background and there are two safety men dressed in yellow and orange security outfits
Photo: Chris en Marjan
Castlefest medieval festival - portrait of a woman with light skin and eyes, she's wearing a ginger wig, a blue top and net sleeves, black leather accessories and pants, chains and
Dragica Janeka. Photo: Chris en Marjan

Dragica Janeka’s outfit, which she describes as cyberpunk, was inspired by futuristic stories like The Fifth Element. “I thought it’d be fun to do something different,” she says. “And it’s great to walk around with platform shoes like some kind of killer babe.”

Castlefest medieval festival - man with dark hair and eyes wears a red cape and a blue costume with a big black belt and a silver pendant with a blue stone
Michael. Photo: Chris en Marjan
Castlefest medieval festival - a woman with dark hair and eyes, and light skin, long blue and pink hair, sitting on a pink scooter. She's wearing a blue flower dress and backpack, pink ears, and she's carrying loads of stuff
Lua. Photo: Chris en Marjan

Lua usually goes in full cosplay to this festival, but this year, she went for a more chilled outfit. “The dress is a bit medieval, and the pink cat ears match my little scooter beautifully,” she says. “The weather’s not that good this year, but there’s something fun and intimate about it. Only the really dedicated festival-goers are here, and there are fewer one-timers who just come to watch.”

Castlefest medieval festival - woman with light skin and eyes, purple, blue and pink hair. She's wearing a purple dress and elf ears
Nina. Photo: Chris en Marjan
Castlefest medieval festival - man with dar skin and eyes, and dreadlocks, he's dressed in brown and green and carries a bow with arrows, a sward and leather accessories
Kenneth. Photo: Chris en Marjan

Kenneth’s outfit was inspired by Captain Faramir and his rangers from the first The Lord of the Rings movie. These characters are good at hiding in trees and bow shooting. “I also like the forest a lot, so it suits me,” Kenneth says. “It feels good to walk around in these clothes, it gives me a lot of confidence.”

Castlefest medieval festival - a man, a woman and a dog in a purple troller. The woman wears a long black and purple dress and the man wears a black and purple Vitorian suit with a cane and a top hat
Sandra and Ronald with their dog Saartje. Photo: Chris en Marjan
Castlefest medieval festival - portrait of a man with light skin and eyes and blue hair, he's dressed in kaki and brown, carries a big weapon on his back and a yellow exclamation mark on top of his head
Mitchell. Photo: Chris en Marjan

Mitchell made his own outfit, inspired by post-apocalyptic games like Fallout and TV shows like The Walking Dead. “The exclamation mark above my head took me so long,” he says. “It indicates people can come to me for a quest. When they complete that quest, they receive a coin from me that says: ‘I completed a silly quest, and all I got was this lousy coin.’ I’ve got good reactions to it.”

Castlefest medieval festival - people dressed up in medieval outfits fight with swards in a garden in front of a tiny castle
Photo: Chris en Marjan
Castlefest medieval festival - photo of a man with light skin and eyes and blue hair, he's dressed as a court jester, with a turquoise, white and brown outfit and a toy harp
Dion. Photo: Chris en Marjan

It’s Dion’s first time at Castlefest and he’s having a blast. He’s dressed as a character from the game Genshin Impact. “That character is always cheerful, even when bad things happen,” he says. “I relate to that.”

Castlefest medieval festival - photo of a man and a woman dressed in brown. The woman wears a dress and a hat and the man a suit and a top hat. They stand behind a sort of troller with a creature in it
Denise and Disdir. Photo: Chris en Marjan
Castlefest medieval festival - a man and a woman dressed in full camouflage stand in front of bushes
Verena and Gijs. Photo: Chris en Marjan

Gijs has attended Castlefest as a bush for many years now, because he loves camouflage. “The nice thing is that people start to recognise you,” he says. His girlfriend Verena joined him for the first time this year.

Castlefest medieval festival - a woman with light skin and dark hair wears a long pink princess dress, a crown and white gloves
Wenjun. Photo: Chris en Marjan

Wenjun wears a dress inspired by Bridgerton, the series of books she’s currently reading. She got it on AliExpress. “I decided last minute to come here, so I was short on time,” she says.

Castlefest medieval festival - photo of the foot and legs of a person wearing furry shoes, wide pants and hanging materials on top. He's carrying a fight stick
Photo: Chris en Marjan
Castlefest medieval festival - man with light skin and eyes dressed as a spartan fighter with a red cape, golden helmet and boots, and brown shorts
Koen. Photo: Chris en Marjan

Koen’s outfit was born from a running joke he has with his friends. He told them he’d start going to the gym so he could go to Castlefest dressed as a muscular soldier – from the army that fought for Spartan King Leonidas, against the Persians. “To be honest, I’ve used that as an excuse to work out really hard lately,” he says. “Then I thought, ‘I’m going to finish the joke’.”

Castlefest medieval festival - man with dark skin, eyes and hair dressed as a musketeer. He's dressed all black with a long leather jacket, a hat, a pouch around his neck and a sward
Peter. Photo: Chris en Marjan

Peter is dressed as a musketeer. The larp weapon he carries is called a rapier. “Actually, only half of this is an outfit. I also wear this coat and hat in everyday life.”

Castlefest medieval festival - photo of a man with light skin, grey hair and red eyes. He's wearing a black and red jacket, a beige t-shirt, leather accessories and swards on his back
Niek. Photo: Chris en Marjan

Niek and his friend made an outfit inspired by The Witcher. He says the jacket took a lot of time to make. Oh, and he can see just fine with the coloured lenses. “I can even drive a car while wearing them,” he says.

Castlefest medieval festival - photo of people dressed up walking around a green festival site with threes and various tents
Photo: Chris en Marjan
