Save Up To $600 During the Castlery Sitewide Black Friday Sale

Castlery is the people’s online furniture brand. From the viral Dawson sofa to one-stop build-your-own living room sets, Castlery offers beautifully crafted mid-century modern furniture at fair prices. Right now, prices are even better thanks to the Castlery Black Friday sale.

The sitewide sale is cutting prices up to $600, plus marking sale down to 40% off. Here’s how it works: he more you spend, the more you save. For example, when you spend $1,500 total; you’ll take $150 off; $280 when you spend $2,500; and $600 when you spend $4,500. Be sure to use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to reap the savings.

a quick look at the best castlery black friday deals

Best Dawson sofa deal – Dawson Chaise Sectional Sofa

The internet loves the Dawson Sofa collection: people rave not just about its good looks, but about the comfort level, too. One of the best picks for larger living rooms is the Dawson Chaise Sectional Sofa. If this was the only thing you picked up during the sale, the $3,916 price tag would put you at the threshold to save $280.

Best leather sofa deal – Jonathan Leather Extended Sofa with Ottoman

Searching for the perfect leather sofa this Black Friday, the Jonathan Leather Extended Sofa with Ottoman set is made with gorgeous top grain leather and caramel hue. In addition to the site-wide tiered savings, the couch is also already on sale for $4,269.

Best bundle deal – Mori Build-Your-Own Living Room Set, 4-5 Seater

Moving into a new house is exciting! But if you don’t have furniture, it can be a headache. The Mori Build-Your-Own Living Room Set, 4-5 Seater takes all the stress out of designing a living room, and it’s on sale for $5,475. What’s better? It qualifies for the extra $600 off.

Best MCM sofa deal – Hamilton Sofa

A classic MCM sofa, the Hamilton Sofa can be customized based on model and fabrics. At the basic level, it starts at $1,899, which qualifies for the $150 off deal.

Best boucle sofa deal – Auburn Performance Fabric Curve Sofa with Ottoman

Bougie meets cozy with the Auburn Performance Fabric Curve Sofa and Ottoman. While the fabric itself is a show stopper, so it is its artsy curved design. The sofa has been marked down to $3,429. If you bought nothing else, you’d qualify for the $280 promo.

Best sectional deal – Hamilton Round Chaise Sectional Sofa

Most people don’t reinvent the wheel with chaise sectionals. That’s why I love the Hamilton Round Chaise Sectional Sofa so much. You really don’t see a lot of rounded chaises, so it feels like a really unique piece. The sale has taken it down to $2,819 which means it also would qualify for the $280 drop.

Best small sofa deal – Verona Sofa

The cheapest sofa on the list, the Verona Sofa is perfect for elevating your apartment or small living room. While its list price is $1,399 (disqualifying it from the tiered promo if you don’t buy anything else) it’s still on sale for $1,259.

Best dining room set deal – Seb Extendable Dining Set for 6

There comes a point where you can’t really excuse eating dinner on the couch anymore and you need a dining table. If you’re starting from scratch, opt for the Seb Extendable Dining Set for 6-8. Already on sale for $2,029, you can take an extra $150 off.

Best outdoor set deal – Maui Outdoor Loveseat, 2 Lounge Chairs & Table Set

Depending on where you live, you might not be using the Maui Outdoor Loveseat, 2 Lounge Chairs & Table Set anytime soon if you snatch it up. However, you’ll be glad you did when warm weather returns once again. The sale has taken it down to $2,249, which qualifies it for the $150 promo.

Best cabinet deal – Harper Sideboard

How swanky is the Harper Sideboard? It just looks like it belongs to someone who makes an excellent cocktail and has a killer record collection. While the piece itself isn’t on sale, there’s a special promo going on where you can save an extra 5% off when you pair it with a couch. (Which will def punch the total up into one of the promo ranges.)

Best bed deal – Crescent Bed

Crafted with mindi wood, the Crescent Bed is full of earthy warmth. Still, it feels modern thanks to the headboard and footer’s curved edges. Normally $1,299, it’s on sale for $1,139.

Best armchair deal – Mico Rattan Armchair

Personally, I LOVE rattan. The Mico Rattan Armchair is high on my radar, with the sale bringing it down from $499 to $429. Plus, you can save an extra 5% off if you pair it with a couch.

Best rug deal – Marc Oval Jute Rug

If you want to refresh your space without it costing you an arm and a leg, swapping out your old rug for the Marc Oval Jute Rug can do just the trick. Normally $229, it’s on sale for just $169.

