Get The Viral Castlery Dawson Sofa for Less This Black Friday

People online freaking love the Castlery Dawson sofa. In a recent review of the Dawson Sofa, I put on my investigation hat to see what all the fuss was about. Turns out, it’s a dream of a couch, boasting comfort and class. Best of all, it’s on sale right now for Castlery’s Black Friday sale.

Here’s the deal: Castlery has marked down their prices, and rolled out a more-you-spend-the-more-you-save tiered system for scoring extra bucks off your purchase. With just the base sale, the Dawson sofa is $209 off. Then, the purchase qualifies for you to save an extra $150 off at checkout. (If you buy more than just the Dawson, this extra savings could go up to as much as $600 depending on how much you spend.)

the best dawson sofa black friday deal

So, if all you buy is the Dawson sofa, you can snag it for $1,530, which is a good deal considering it’s normal listing price is $2,099. With clean lines and generously stuffed cushions, the Dawson Sofa is excellent for lounging—while still helping your space look polished.

Here’s what one Castlery reviewer, Victoria B, says about it. “This couch is amazing and feels/looks way better than the popular cloud couch,” she says. “I wanted to wait a few months before reviewing it and found that it really holds up well! [I] Barely have to re-fluff any of the cushions.”

You don’t want to snooze on this deal. (You’ll have plenty of time to do that once you get your Dawson.) Head to Castlery now to save $359 on the Dawson Sofa.