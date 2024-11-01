TikTok Won’t Stop Talking About Castlery’s Dawson Sofa. Here’s Why

Buying a couch online (that’s not a cheapo from Wayfair) can feel like a gamble: here you are, sitting at your laptop, pressing “add to cart” on a multi-thousand dollar piece of furniture, that, if you don’t end up liking it, is a whole lot harder to return to sender than your latest Amazon haul. And yet, despite the potential headache, the good people of the internet are obsessed with online sofa brands like Castlery, the brand behind the popular Dawson Sofa. What gives?

Known for its customizable sectionals and sofas that really capture the mid-century-modern vibe, Castlery has been winning a lot of people over for its affordable prices and customer service. For most of their couches, you have the option to really create your own vision— picking everything from its size, configuration, and fabric type. (Yes, the brand has plenty of pet-friendly and kid-friendly fabrics.)

Still, you might be scratching your head wondering, is Castlery legit? That’s where I’ve stepped in, taking the hours of research and deep-diving through customer reviews off of your plate. In the process, I found out that people are pretty damn obsessed with their Castlery Dawson sofas. Here’s why.

castlery dawson sofa review

The Dawson comes in a few different configurations. Available at 90 inches or an extended 126 inches, you can buy the sofa solo at either size or pair it with an ottoman. At the most basic model—the 90-inch sofa with no ottoman—the price starts at $2,098 and goes up from there. You can shop fabrics that are already stocked if you need something that’s ready to ship, or choose from 13 different custom fabrics if ASAP isn’t top priority.

What’s reassuring is that even though the Dawson can really be switched up, the reviews across the board are super consistent: this is a couch where style meets comfort in equal measure. It’s beautiful, right? But it’s not one of those stuffy beautiful couches that folks are forcing themselves to break in and get used to in the name of having a sleek and stylish home. Castlery categorizes it as a relaxed, soft couch with deep seats, meaning it has all the requirements for being the kind of couch that welcomes cozy naps and Netflix binges. People seem to agree, with the main theme of the Dawson’s many (many) 5-star reviews being that people love lounging on this baby as much as they love looking at it. (And with the clean lines, who doesn’t love looking at it?)

“I recently purchased the Castlery Dawson L-Shape Sectional Sofa, and I couldn’t be happier with my choice,” says Castlery shopper Shiv D. “This piece of furniture has truly transformed my living room. First and foremost, the comfort level is off the charts. The cushions are plush and provide excellent support. Whether you’re lounging for hours binge-watching your favorite shows or hosting a gathering with friends, this sectional is the place to be. Beyond comfort, the design is sleek and modern.”

Shiv d.’s Dawson L-Shape Sectional Sofa, Beach Linen

“I’m absolutely thrilled with the Dawson Extended Sofa,” writes another Dawson owner, Darlaney M. “Its modern design adds a touch of sophistication to my space. And those cushions? Pure heaven. Whether I’m lounging solo or entertaining friends, it’s the ultimate comfort zone. The fact that it’s so easy to set up just adds to the appeal, and knowing it’s a Dawson Sofas creation makes me appreciate the quality even more. Hands down, it’s become the heart of my living area – style, comfort, and all.”

dARLANEY m.’s Dawson Extended Sofa, Beach Linen

What is it that’s making these couches so comfortable? The seat cushions are filled with a mix of foam, fiber, and feather for the perfect balance of support and plushiness. Meanwhile, the back is filled with fiber and feathers. Castlery describes the Dawson as “light and airy,” with a “cloud-like lounge experience.”

While the Dawson isn’t exactly a full-on dupe of the classic Restoration Hardware Cloud Sofa, it has taken some inspiration from the Cloud sofa playbook, with the low-to-the ground profile and generously stuffed cushions. Of course, the Cloud comparisons feel really fitting when you opt for the Beach Linen or Brilliant White fabrics—but peter off when you start looking at Dawsons in Olive Gold Velvet (yes please) or the vibrant Performance Ginger.

One Castlery owner, Victoria B., shares how the Dawson feels in comparison to the Cloud. “This couch is amazing and feels/looks way better than the popular cloud couch,” she says, calling it extremely comfortable and cozy. “I wanted to wait a few months before reviewing it and found that it really holds up well! [I] Barely have to re-fluff any of the cushions. [The] only negative is it does start to pill after a few months but a couple minutes with a fabric shaver and it looks good as new!”

Victoria b.’s Dawson Sofa with Ottoman, Beach Linen

castlery dawson sofa measurements

Dimensions: 89.8 inches (W) x 44.9 inches (D) x 31.9 inches (H)

89.8 inches (W) x 44.9 inches (D) x 31.9 inches (H) Seating Width: 73.2 inches

73.2 inches Seating Depth: 24.4 inches

24.4 inches Seating Height: 18.1 inches

pros

Comfortable

Customizable design

Delivered fully assembled

Aesthetically pleasing design

Positive reputation from real customers

Available in machine washable, easy to clean fabrics

cons

Delivery can take longer if you’re choosing a custom fabric

One review mentions pilling

castlery faqs

What’s the warranty?

The frame has a three year warranty, while the fiber has a one year warranty. An optional extended warranty is available, too, but it costs extra money.

How much does shipping cost?

Shipping is free on orders that are $999 or above.

What about delivery?

Castlery offers three different types of delivery service: standard, room of choice, or white glove. Standard is standard—they deliver your furniture like any other package and you take it from there. With room of choice delivery, the delivery team will bring your couch into any room in your house (with two flights of stairs being the access limit). Then, you’ll set up the couch on your own. With white glove delivery (which is what I always do), the team will bring the couch to your room of choice—and set it up for you.

SO is the castlery dawson sofa worth it?

The chorus of reviewers proclaim Yes! The Castlery Dawson Sofa is a good value buy that’s worth your money for the comfort and style it brings. I also love that it’s pretty aesthetically timeless and devoid of trendy design, so you’ll be able to have this couch for the long haul without it betraying you by going out of style.