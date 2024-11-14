‘Castlevania Anniversary Collection’ Is Free for Exactly One Week

They aren’t called “Metroidvanias” for nothing! Though Castlevania didn’t personally light my world on fire (my Metroidvania awakening was Hollow Knight), I can respect its legacy. If you’re a fan of the classic series, there’s an opportunity of a lifetime waiting for you! Right now (November 14, 2024), the Epic Games Store has the Castlevania Anniversary Collection for free.

“Konami’s Castlevania Anniversary Collection traces the origins of the historic vampire franchise. Included is a unique eBook with details provided by developers, artists and others inspired by the Castlevania legacy which sheds a fresh light into the world of Castlevania,” the EGS page explains.

“Released as part of the Konami 50th Anniversary celebration, relive these timeless classics that helped define the platformer genre. From the Belmont clan to their extended bloodlines and allies, the Castlevania Anniversary Collection is the best first step for anyone to take into the world of Castlevania and the fight against Dracula!”

The collection comes with nine Castlevania games (including Kid Dracula, making its English language debut)! And, hey, there’s another deal you can take advantage of while I have you! The Epic Games Store also has Snakebird Complete for free until November 21.

“Embark on an extraordinary puzzle-solving adventure bringing together hit classic Snakebird and Snakebird Primer, offering the complete Snakebird experience in a single, comprehensive package,” the EGS blurb says. It’s a wholesome puzzle game! A highly regarded one, at that. See, you thought you were only going to get one game today. Now? You can have 10 games for free!

You get a raw deal if you hate Castlevania, though. But, again, you can’t beat the price of “free”!

“The way gravity works in this game killed me then brought me back to life. Very challenging yet incredibly fun. I highly recommend this game to anyone who enjoys having their knowledge of the game’s mechanics tested to the edge.

“The art is simple yet beautiful, the sound effects are charming, and the music is calming and cute. Overall, a 10/10 game for me.” There’s a Steam review (thanks, erdogana07) for Snakebird because I know you hooligans will ignore it otherwise!