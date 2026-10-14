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Castlevania Belmont’s Curse Release Date and Launch Times

Here are the Castlevania Belmont’s Curse release date and launch times for console and Steam, plus Midnight Edition and pre-order bonuses.

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Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse launches tonight, October 14, for players on the West Coast, while most regions will get access on October 15. Here are the release times, whether the game has early access, and everything included in the Midnight Edition.

Castlevania Belmont’s Curse Release Date and Launch Times

Castlevania Belmont’s Curse Review Leak Reveals New Details
Screenshot: Konami

The Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse release date is October 15, 2026. However, Konami has confirmed that it will launch at 9:00 PM PT, which means West Coast players can start playing tonight, Wednesday, October 14.

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For players on the East Coast, that works out to midnight on October 15. In other regions, the same launch time falls later that morning or afternoon. Here are the Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse launch times based on the 9:00 PM PT unlock:

RegionLocal dateLaunch time
United States (PT)October 149:00 PM PDT
United States (ET)October 1512:00 AM EDT
Mexico CityOctober 1410:00 PM CST
United States / Canada (ET)October 1512:00 AM EDT
Brazil (São Paulo)October 151:00 AM BRT
United KingdomOctober 155:00 AM BST
GermanyOctober 156:00 AM CEST
FinlandOctober 157:00 AM EEST
United Arab EmiratesOctober 158:00 AM GST
China / SingaporeOctober 1512:00 PM CST / SGT
Japan / South KoreaOctober 151:00 PM JST / KST
Australia (Sydney)October 153:00 PM AEDT
New Zealand (Auckland)October 155:00 PM NZDT
Castlevania Belmont's Curse Release Time Map
Screenshot: Konami

Does Castlevania Belmont’s Curse Have Early Access?

Castlevania Belmont's Curse Review Leak
Screenshot: Konami

No, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse does not have early access. Purchasing the Midnight Edition does not let you start playing before the Standard Edition. Despite its name, the Midnight Edition is an upgraded version of the game with extra digital content and in-game items.

It does not include early access or a 24-hour head start. If you’re deciding which edition to purchase, the main difference is the additional costumes, relic, and Digital Sound & Art Gallery.

Castlevania Belmont’s Curse Pre-Order Bonus

Castlevania Belmont's Curse Review Early
Screenshot: Konami

Pre-ordering Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse gets you the Alucard Style Costume. The bonus gives Rose Belmont an alternate look inspired by one of the series’ most iconic characters.

The Alucard Style Costume is a separate pre-order bonus from the Trevor and Sypha costumes included in the Midnight Edition. You don’t need to purchase the more expensive edition to receive the pre-order outfit.

What Is Included in the Castlevania Belmont’s Curse Midnight Edition?

Belmonts Curse Midnight Edition
Screenshot: Konami

The Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Midnight Edition includes the full game, a Digital Sound & Art Gallery, and three bonus in-game items.

Here is everything included:

  • Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse
  • Digital Sound & Art Gallery
  • Trevor Style Costume
  • Sypha Style Costume
  • Family’s Grace (Relic)

If you pre-order the Midnight Edition, you also receive the Alucard Style Costume mentioned above. For players who just want the main adventure, the Standard Edition is enough. However, if you want the extra costumes and digital gallery, the Midnight Edition bundles those bonuses together.

Is Castlevania Belmont’s Curse on Game Pass?

Microsoft Sparks Confusion After Mysteriously Removing Game From Xbox Game Pass
Screenshot: Xbox

No, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse has not been announced for Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass at launch. If you want to play when it releases, you’ll need to purchase the game separately.

Although it supports Xbox Play Anywhere, that isn’t the same as Game Pass. The feature lets you buy the game digitally once and play it on both Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you are unsure whether you want to pre-order, check out our Castlevania Belmont’s Curse review roundup guide.

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