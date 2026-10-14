Castlevania Belmont’s Curse Release Date and Launch Times

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse launches tonight, October 14, for players on the West Coast, while most regions will get access on October 15. Here are the release times, whether the game has early access, and everything included in the Midnight Edition.

Screenshot: Konami

The Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse release date is October 15, 2026. However, Konami has confirmed that it will launch at 9:00 PM PT, which means West Coast players can start playing tonight, Wednesday, October 14.

Videos by VICE

For players on the East Coast, that works out to midnight on October 15. In other regions, the same launch time falls later that morning or afternoon. Here are the Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse launch times based on the 9:00 PM PT unlock:

Region Local date Launch time United States (PT) October 14 9:00 PM PDT United States (ET) October 15 12:00 AM EDT Mexico City October 14 10:00 PM CST United States / Canada (ET) October 15 12:00 AM EDT Brazil (São Paulo) October 15 1:00 AM BRT United Kingdom October 15 5:00 AM BST Germany October 15 6:00 AM CEST Finland October 15 7:00 AM EEST United Arab Emirates October 15 8:00 AM GST China / Singapore October 15 12:00 PM CST / SGT Japan / South Korea October 15 1:00 PM JST / KST Australia (Sydney) October 15 3:00 PM AEDT New Zealand (Auckland) October 15 5:00 PM NZDT

Screenshot: Konami

Does Castlevania Belmont’s Curse Have Early Access?

Screenshot: Konami

No, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse does not have early access. Purchasing the Midnight Edition does not let you start playing before the Standard Edition. Despite its name, the Midnight Edition is an upgraded version of the game with extra digital content and in-game items.



It does not include early access or a 24-hour head start. If you’re deciding which edition to purchase, the main difference is the additional costumes, relic, and Digital Sound & Art Gallery.

Castlevania Belmont’s Curse Pre-Order Bonus

Screenshot: Konami

Pre-ordering Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse gets you the Alucard Style Costume. The bonus gives Rose Belmont an alternate look inspired by one of the series’ most iconic characters.

The Alucard Style Costume is a separate pre-order bonus from the Trevor and Sypha costumes included in the Midnight Edition. You don’t need to purchase the more expensive edition to receive the pre-order outfit.

What Is Included in the Castlevania Belmont’s Curse Midnight Edition?

Screenshot: Konami

The Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Midnight Edition includes the full game, a Digital Sound & Art Gallery, and three bonus in-game items.

Here is everything included:

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse

Digital Sound & Art Gallery

Trevor Style Costume

Sypha Style Costume

Family’s Grace (Relic)

If you pre-order the Midnight Edition, you also receive the Alucard Style Costume mentioned above. For players who just want the main adventure, the Standard Edition is enough. However, if you want the extra costumes and digital gallery, the Midnight Edition bundles those bonuses together.

Is Castlevania Belmont’s Curse on Game Pass?

Screenshot: Xbox

No, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse has not been announced for Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass at launch. If you want to play when it releases, you’ll need to purchase the game separately.

Although it supports Xbox Play Anywhere, that isn’t the same as Game Pass. The feature lets you buy the game digitally once and play it on both Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you are unsure whether you want to pre-order, check out our Castlevania Belmont’s Curse review roundup guide.