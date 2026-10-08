Castlevania Belmont’s Curse Review Leak Reveals New Details

A leaked Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse review has revealed new details about the game’s exploration, combat, and difficulty. Alongside a reported 32 out of 40 score, the review describes challenging boss battles, customizable assist options, and a progression system tied to tarot cards.

Castlevania Belmont’s Curse Review Leaks early online

Screenshot: Konami

A leaked Famitsu review of Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse has surfaced early online. The game a 32/40 review score from legendary Japanese magazine. The leaked review praises the game’s detailed environments, music, and exploration, while also highlighting its higher difficulty compared to previous entries.

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One of the biggest details is that the game reportedly doesn’t feature equipment collecting or money earned through enemy drops. Instead, the review describes a traditional exploration-focused adventure where new abilities expand the areas you can access.

Interestingly, defeated bosses also appear inside tarot cards and speak to you. Here is a breakdown of the biggest details included in the leaked Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse review:

Biggest Details From the Castlevania Belmont’s Curse Review Leak

Screenshot: Konami

No equipment collecting or money from enemy drops: The review says there are no equipment-collection elements or systems where enemies drop money. Instead, it describes the game as a traditional exploration-focused adventure.

The review says there are no equipment-collection elements or systems where enemies drop money. Instead, it describes the game as a traditional exploration-focused adventure. The story continues from Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse: The review praises the continuation of that game’s story, along with the Belmont family protagonists and returning classic bosses.

The review praises the continuation of that game’s story, along with the Belmont family protagonists and returning classic bosses. The whip is a major traversal tool: Players can hook their whip onto anchor points, platforms, and enemies to swing through areas or pull themselves closer before attacking.

Players can hook their whip onto anchor points, platforms, and enemies to swing through areas or pull themselves closer before attacking. Platforming requires precise control: Aerial movement using the whip and other weapons is important. The review describes demanding traversal that requires players to make skillful use of their abilities.

Aerial movement using the whip and other weapons is important. The review describes demanding traversal that requires players to make skillful use of their abilities. Bosses unlock new exploration abilities: Defeating bosses grants “Arcana,” which expand the areas you can explore. The review describes this progression as familiar but rewarding.

Defeating bosses grants “Arcana,” which expand the areas you can explore. The review describes this progression as familiar but rewarding. Cards have their own missions and puzzles: Each acquired card reportedly includes missions and puzzles to complete, giving players additional challenges beyond combat.

Each acquired card reportedly includes missions and puzzles to complete, giving players additional challenges beyond combat. Defeated bosses speak to you through tarot cards: Bosses appear inside tarot cards after being defeated and can talk to the player.

Bosses appear inside tarot cards after being defeated and can talk to the player. Regular enemies are tougher: Compared to previous entries, standard enemies reportedly take longer to defeat, and players are likely to take damage more often.

Compared to previous entries, standard enemies reportedly take longer to defeat, and players are likely to take damage more often. Boss fights reward learning weapons and tactics: Boss encounters are described as especially punishing at first. However, finding effective weapons and strategies makes them much easier, capturing the feel of older games.

Boss encounters are described as especially punishing at first. However, finding effective weapons and strategies makes them much easier, capturing the feel of older games. Leveling up helps with difficult bosses: Despite the lack of equipment collecting, the review confirms that leveling up can help players overcome tougher encounters.

Despite the lack of equipment collecting, the review confirms that leveling up can help players overcome tougher encounters. Difficulty can be customized: Players can adjust damage and the number of potions available. The review also praises various assist functions that help players tailor the challenge to their skill level.

Players can adjust damage and the number of potions available. The review also praises various assist functions that help players tailor the challenge to their skill level. Weapon and Arcana switching adds variety: The review highlights the enjoyment of switching between weapons and Arcana during gameplay.

The review highlights the enjoyment of switching between weapons and Arcana during gameplay. Areas are packed with traps and mechanisms: Exploration includes environmental hazards and mechanisms, with whip-assisted leaps between locations singled out as particularly thrilling.

Exploration includes environmental hazards and mechanisms, with whip-assisted leaps between locations singled out as particularly thrilling. Paris and the castle feature detailed backgrounds: The environments and music receive praise for making the adventure more immersive.

The environments and music receive praise for making the adventure more immersive. Whip swinging may feel sluggish to some players: Although another comment praises the protagonist’s controls, one reviewer says swinging from anchor points could feel a little slow.

Although another comment praises the protagonist’s controls, one reviewer says swinging from anchor points could feel a little slow. The visual and action styles may divide fans: One comment compares the presentation and action to recent Western indie productions, suggesting that fans’ enjoyment may depend on their personal taste.

Based on the leaked review scores, Belmont’s Curse appears to put a heavy emphasis on exploration, whip traversal, and learning how to overcome challenging enemies. The customizable difficulty options are also a promising detail for anyone who wants to explore its world with a little extra help.