Castlevania Belmont’s Curse Review Roundup – Critics Praise the Series’ Return

The Castlevania Belmont’s Curse reviews are finally here, and it sounds like it was worth the wait. With an 86 on Metacritic, critics are praising its combat, exploration, and new protagonist. Here is a roundup of the review scores and what reviewers are saying about Konami’s latest vampire-hunting adventure.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Review Scores

Screenshot: Konami, Metacritic

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse currently has an 86 Metacritic score on PS5. While that number could change as more reviews are added, the early reception from various media outlets paints a promising picture for the series’ return.

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Several outlets have even awarded the new action metroidvania game perfect scores. However, other reviewers have raised concerns about frustrating mechanics and whether the new adventure fully captures the feel of classic Castlevania.

Here is a selection of the Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse review scores listed on Metacritic:

Outlet Review Score Shacknews 100/100 PlayStation Universe 100/100 Hey Poor Player 100/100 Saudi Gamer 100/100 RPG Fan 97/100 Atomix 95/100 Console Creatures 90/100 TheGamer 90/100 COGconnected 90/100 MonsterVine 90/100 IGN Spain 90/100 Hobby Consolas 88/100 Meristation 88/100 Everyeye.it 85/100 Jeuxvideo.com 85/100 Game8 84/100 GamesRadar+ 80/100 IGN 80/100

Note: These scores are taken from the PS5 critic listings, rather than an average across all platforms.

Critics Praise Belmont’s Curse Combat and Exploration

Screenshot: Konami

One of the biggest takeaways from the early Castlevania Belmont’s Curse reviews is how much critics enjoyed its combat and exploration. Many describe Belmont’s Curse as a successful return that builds on the series’ roots while giving players new ways to fight and move through its world.

Hey Poor Player, which awarded the game a perfect score, highlights its responsive controls, combat, and demanding platforming. The review also praises the mechanics built around Sypha’s Tarot cards and relics.

TrueGaming similarly points to the whip traversal, variety of weapons and abilities, and Arcana cards as standout features. TheGamer, meanwhile, praises the combination of exploration, combat, and an engaging story.

Screenshot: Konami

Rose Belmont is another recurring highlight for many reviews. Console Creatures, for example, describes her as a strong heroine with a compelling story, while IGN counts the new protagonist among the game’s strengths.

Some reviewers go even further with their praise. Shacknews argues that Belmont’s Curse could be the best Castlevania game ever, while RPG Fan calls it the best Metroidvania its reviewer has experienced.

What Are the Biggest Criticisms in Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Reviews?

Screenshot: Konami

Although the reception so far is largely positive, critics don’t agree on everything. In particular, there are different opinions about how successfully Belmont’s Curse carries the series into the modern era.

IGN praises the action, map tools, and movement mechanics, but argues that some of Castlevania’s distinctive charm has been lost along the way. Game8 also feels the adventure plays things fairly safe, which could disappoint longtime fans hoping for a more ambitious evolution.

Other criticisms are more specific. Gameliner mentions frustrating mechanics and a lack of guidance, while TrueGaming raises issues with save points and scenes where heavy use of red makes enemies and environmental details harder to distinguish.

Screenshot: Konami

Even the soundtrack has divided reviewers. MonsterVine calls the music the game’s weakest element, despite praising its combat and traversal. Other outlets, including Shacknews and Gameliner, are much more positive about the music.

Difficulty is another area where opinions differ. Some reviews highlight punishing platforming and challenging encounters, while GAMINGbible would have liked the difficulty to have more bite. Console Creatures praises the accessibility options for making the adventure less punishing.

Despite those disagreements, the reviews largely point toward a strong comeback. If you’ve been waiting for a new Castlevania filled with exploration, whip combat, and secrets to uncover, Belmont’s Curse appears to have delivered for most critics.