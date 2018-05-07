Feline Fine as Hell at the Biggest Cat Convention in America

Perhaps the least shocking statement of all time: People love cats. “Cats are the most searched thing on the Internet—besides porn,” cat behaviorist extraordinaire Jackson Galaxy tells Broadly.
You may know Galaxy from his Animal Planet show My Cat From Hell, but on a May weekend in New York City, he is expanding his feline empire from the small screen to Cat Camp, the second annual convention of cat enthusiasts. Men and women of all ages (and decked out in cat attire from head-to-toe) descended upon Manhattan from all over the world to buy products like neon kitty litter, take selfies with Instagram-famous cats like Lil Bub and, of course, to help cats in need of their forever home. Here’s what you missed: