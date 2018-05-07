Feline Fine as Hell at the Biggest Cat Convention in America

Perhaps the least shocking statement of all time: People love cats. “Cats are the most searched thing on the Internet—besides porn,” cat behaviorist extraordinaire Jackson Galaxy tells Broadly.

You may know Galaxy from his Animal Planet show My Cat From Hell, but on a May weekend in New York City, he is expanding his feline empire from the small screen to Cat Camp, the second annual convention of cat enthusiasts. Men and women of all ages (and decked out in cat attire from head-to-toe) descended upon Manhattan from all over the world to buy products like neon kitty litter, take selfies with Instagram-famous cats like Lil Bub and, of course, to help cats in need of their forever home. Here’s what you missed:

Videos by VICE

Attendee outside of the Neon Litter booth, where people could pose with human-sized cardboard cat cutouts

“Neon Kitty Litter”—their slogan is “your cats will rave”

Vendor “Here’s to Ears” at her booth in the vendor hall

Homo Cats booth at Cat Camp

Cat underwear, bras and toys for sale at “Oh My Cat”

Attendees in their outfits sourced from eBay

Black cats for adoption at the rescue hall

An independent animal rescuer from Yonkers shops in the vendor hall

(The bottom half of her outfit)

Hannah Shaw aka “Kitten Lady,” one of the speakers and influence at the event

Lil Bub does a meet-and-greet for fans