Cat Power’s New Single Is a Delicate Cover of Rihanna’s “Stay”

After releasing a 74-second a capella song and a lush, Lana Del Rey-featuring slab of Americana, Chan Marshall has returned with the third single from Wanderer, her tenth LP as Cat Power. It’s a cover of Rihanna’s 2012 mega-ballad “Stay,” pulled apart and pared down to nothing more than a piano, some distant strings, and Marshall’s engrossing voice.

“I love the tradition of covering songs,” Marshall said in a press release. “I think it’s one of the highest compliments you can pay another artist. It’s one of the great traditions in American music and one of the true pleasures of music history.”

The song’s video, which you can watch at the top of the page, is as unadorned as the song itself—just Marshall at a piano in a tastefully lit studio. It was shot by Greg Hunt and recorded at the LA studio of indie record producer Rob Schnapf, who mixed Wanderer.

The LP is out via Domino on October 5.

