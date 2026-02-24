Cat Power Just Extended The Greatest 20th Anniversary Tour: See All Dates

Cat Power instantly doubled the number of grey hairs in my beard when she announced The Greatest 20th Anniversary Tour back in November of last year. But I forgive her, because she’s coming back to my state for another pass.

The indie-folk songstress, along with all-star supergroup Dirty Delta Blues (guitarist Judah Bauer, keyboardist Gregg Foreman, bassist Erik Paparozzi, and drummer Jim White) are currently in the first stretch of a comprehensive world tour in celebration of the album’s anniversary.

And now comes the welcome announcement of another hefty slab of tour dates, for a grand total of 67 shows. The newly-announced run includes a bunch of Southern, Midwestern, and West Coast U.S. dates, as well as a healthy serving of Canadian dates.

The new leg of the Greatest 20th Anniversary Tour begins July 16 in Miami, Florida at ZeyZey Miami. The rest of July and August will see the group crisscrossing the Midwest and Canada before heading down the west coast and concluding the North American tour (for good?) in Ojai, California at Libbey Bowl on August 18.

View the full tour routing below.

How to get tickets: Cat Power The Greatest 2026 Tour

Presale for the newly announced dates begins Wednesday, February 25 at 10AM local time. Set your reminder now! General onsale will follow on Friday, February 27 at 10AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get tickets to Cat Power's The Greatest 20th Anniversary Tour dates that are currently onsale, or even sold out (!) via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub's FanProtect program.

2/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

2/27 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

2/28 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

3/1 – Toronto, ON @ History

3/3 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

3/4 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

3/6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

3/7 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall (SOLD OUT)

3/8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

3/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

3/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

3/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel (SOLD OUT)

3/14 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

7/16 – Miami, FL @ ZeyZey Miami *

7/17 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor *

7/18 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham *

7/19 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall *

7/21 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

7/22 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

7/24 – Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall *

7/26 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall *

7/27 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield *

7/29 – Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House *

7/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

7/31 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall *

8/1 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre *

8/3 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium *

8/4 – Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Pavilion *

8/6 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm *

8/7 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre *

8/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

8/11 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom *

8/13 – Forest Grove, OR @ McMenamins Grand Lodge

8/14 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House *

8/17 – Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre *

8/18 – Ojai, CA @ Libbey Bowl *

10/7 – Helsinki, Finland @ House of Culture

10/9 – Johanneshov, Sweden @ Fållan

10/10 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

10/11 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

10/12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Docks

10/14 – Warsaw, Poland @ Stodola

10/15 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

10/17 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

10/19 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Konzerthaus

10/20 – Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle

10/21 – Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie

10/23 – Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks

10/24 – Lyon, France @ Le Radiant

10/25 – Ramonville-Saint-Agne, France @ Le Bikini

10/26 – Rennes, France @ Le MeM

10/28 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

10/29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

10/30 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Philharmonie Luxembourg (SOLD OUT)

10/31 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel (SOLD OUT)

11/2 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon

11/3 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/4 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/5 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

11/7 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

11/9 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

11/10 – Rouen, France @ Le 106

11/11 – Brest, France @ La Carene

* Newly announced date