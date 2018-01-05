Catch a Drone’s Eye View of an Erupting Volcano

In the second episode of “Upstarts,” our series about people who push the boundaries of what we all thought was possible, we followed the team at the Bandung-based drone company Aeroterrascan as they sent one of their aerial vehicles high above Mount Agung, in Bali. The idea here was to collect vital data for volcanologists of the volcano as it erupted. It’s data that can actually save lives by allowing experts to determine how big the danger zone needs to be.

We included a lot of this footage in our video, made in conjunction with GO-JEK, but the shots were so great that we wanted to share them here too. Scroll down to catch a glimpse of Mount Agung like you’ve never seen before.