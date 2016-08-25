Catch Dick Stusso’s New Video And Tour Before He Destroys The Rest Of His Instruments

Sometimes art is simple, sometimes art is complicated, and sometimes it involves a guy in cowboy boots staggering around city streets and smashing the shit out of musical equipment with a baseball bat.

Dick Stusso, that Oakland midnight cowboy/ songster, is back with a new tour and to celebrate he’s put together a video for his track “Real Life”.

Directed by Stusso and Lucas Peters, the video has Dick wandering the streets in what looks like a semi-drunken totter, throwing his shit on the ground and swimming in the ocean like a disturbed person.

According to the man himself, it was a video made with both love and desperation.

“Well, here we have a video documenting a single day, wherein two friends had a grand time drinking the worst tasting beers of their lives while making “art”. Sometimes to hype a tour, “art” must be made”.

Indeed.

Dick Stusso September tour:

Sept 5: San Francisco at The Depot

Sept 18 – Goleta at The Goodland Hotel

Sept 19 – Phoenix at Valley Bar

Sept 21 – El Paso at Lowbrow Palace

Sept 22 – Austin at The Sidewinder

Sept 24 – Marfa at Trans-Pecos Festival

Sept 26 – San Diego at Hideout

Sept 27 – Los Angeles at Resident

‘Nashville Dreams/ Sings the Blues’ is available now on Vacant Stare records.