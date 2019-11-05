Catch People Stealing Your Snacks From the Fridge With This Japanese Invention

We’ve all been there: you go to the office fridge and look for that dessert you have been excited to eat all day, only to find out that it’s not there. Well, there’s finally a solution for it that’s much more effective than Post-its that say your name.

It’s called the Pudding Alert 2.1 System, invented by Japanese company aNo Ken. With it, you can protect precious snacks from the prying hands of thieves (aka siblings and colleagues), Sora News reported.

Videos by VICE

It comes in the form of a small plate, with a little monitor attached to it. You place the pudding on the plate, which records the weight of the item. When the system detects someone taking the pudding, an angry manga-like face appears on the screen and shouts, “The pudding has been stolen!” and “Return the pudding!”

When the pudding is put back, the monitor will say: “The pudding has returned.” But if someone tries to replace the pudding with something else, the system will detect a weight change and say “This isn’t pudding,” as seen in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVQ2hHV23-E

The system is also equipped with a camera. The moment the pudding is lifted off the plate, the monitor snaps a picture and sends it to its owner. Simply moving the device will also activate the camera since it has an accelerometer.

The invention has been in development for two years. While it is not yet readily available on a commercial scale, its inventors are open to making it more accessible if enough people show interest. Here’s hoping they’ll work on other food too.

