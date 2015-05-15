Catz n Dogz’ Collab With Green Velvet “Keep On” Will Set Fire to Your Friday

Friday. Catz n Dogz. Green-fucking-Velvet. Has a weekend ever kicked off in a more awesome fashion?

Ahead of their upcoming summer LP, Basic Color Theory, to be released on their own Pets Recordings, the Polish duo have just allowed us to unleash one of the album’s most jamming cuts, a collaboration with the iconic Chicago artist (also known Cajmere) entitled “Keep On.”

“We’ve been big fans of Curtis [Jones] since the very beginning when we were too young to go out and remember watching his set at Mayday on MTV. Recently we’ve played a few festivals together and became friends,” the guys tells THUMP about how the track came to be.

The recording process was relatively simple: the pair made a few instrumentals, sent them over to Jones, he chose the winner, and recorded the track’s vocal. Yes, when you’re dealing with someone as iconic as Green Velvet, it’s clear you want to let them work their magic, but for Catz n Dogz, it’s really just part of the mentality in which they deal with collaborations overall. “Everybody has different opinions about the small stuff and small differences. Collaboration for us equals compromise.”

