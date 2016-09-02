Caught! The Coachella Lineup and the Bonnaroo Lineup Are Having a Secret Sex Affair

This article is part of #ClickDay on Noisey, where we celebrate the shameless art of tabloid journalism.

Hope you’ve got a glass of water handy, Noisey readers, because this piece of gossip is SPICY. We spotted the Coachella lineup and the Bonnaroo lineup out in public this week and it looked like they were… sharing a few acts, if you know what we’re saying (we’re implying that they’re fuckin’).



We should have seen this coming—the two were swapping artists right in plain sight this summer, from Ellie Goulding to LCD Soundsystem. Well now it looks like they’ve booked SEX Soundsystem, on account of all the sexual relations they’ll be having with each other in bed. In another unlikely pairing, rumor has it that the Gathering of the Juggalos and Burning Man are booked on the same weekend next year. Hmm… what are they up to? Sex!