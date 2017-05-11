Cauliflower-Crust Pizza Is Easily The Best Way To Eat Vegetables

Yep, this is a pizza crust made of vegetables. It might sound like something that your holistic-commune-dwelling, essential-oil-vaping, ultra-granola aunt came up with in a fever dream, but cauliflower crust is having a moment.

Just ask vegan chef Adam Kenworthy, who stopped by our office and momentarily distracted us from our typical lunch move (a vat of gluten-laced animal fat) with some nutrient-dense vegan deliciousness.

The technique is pretty simple: Kenworthy pulses a head of cauliflower in the food processor, and, with the help of some almond meal, gluten-free flour, and olive oil, bakes it into a perfectly chewy pizza base. Voila—cauliflower crust. That’s some David Blaine shit.

RECIPE: Cauliflower Crust Pizza

When it comes to toppings, you can take this whichever direction you’d like, but pesto, acorn squash, and mushrooms should really be your first choice, if you ask Kenworthy.

We’re not going to pretend it’s a cheesy dollar slice. It’s not. But damn, is it delicious.