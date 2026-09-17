Cause of Death Revealed for 29-Year-Old Producer Behind Massive Drake and Travis Scott Hits

Three months after his tragic death, medical examiners have revealed the cause of death for beloved hip-hop producer Tay Keith.

According to ABC News, the Grammy-nominated hitmaker—whose legal name is Brytavious Lakeith Chambers—died of a drug overdose. This is per an autopsy report from the Nashville, Tennessee, medical examiner’s office.

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They added that Keith’s cause of death was due to a mix of “mitragynine, 7-hydroxy mitragynine, mitragynine pseudoindoxyl, and ketamine toxicity.” The manner of his death was ruled an “accident.” Lastly, they noted that the circumstances of Keith’s death were determined to be the “toxic effects of drugs.”

Tay Keith’s cause of death

Tay Keith died on June 18, 2026. At the time, NBC News affiliate WSMV reported that Metro Nashville Police officers discovered his body in his apartment while carrying out a wellness check. At this time, police stated that they did not suspect foul play.

An acclaimed music producer, Keith worked with high-profile artists like Drake, Beyoncé, Eminem, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage. In 2025, he made Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.

Follwoing Keith’s death, Drake took to Instagram to memorialize his late collaborator. “Endless and eternal gratitude for your spirit and your contributions to this thing that we all love so much…you will be deeply missed,” the Toronto rapper wrote in a post.

In a public statement, Tay Keith’s family paid tribute to the late visionary

Tay Keith’s family also issued a statement on his passing through his record label, Drumatized.

“Brytavious was a visionary producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural force whose work helped define the sound of a generation from Memphis to the global stage. He shaped countless hit records and left a lasting mark on music and culture,” the statement read.

“Above all, BryTavious was a beloved son, brother, uncle, family member, and friend. While the world knew him as Tay Keith, his family knew him as BryTavious, a source of love, strength, laughter, and guidance,” the statement added. “We take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through the music he created, the opportunities he provided, and the lives he touched.”

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