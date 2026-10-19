Cause of Death Revealed for 3 People Who Died at Burning Man

We now have a little more insight into the three deaths at Burning Man 2026, and they’re coincidentally connected.

According to the SF Gate, all three men had heart disease. This is per the findings of the Washoe County Medical Examiner. Certainly, as noted, it’s a bizarre and unfortunate coincidence. More specifically, though, there were other factors to each of the men’s deaths.

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The first death was 62-year-old lawyer Tshombe Sampson, of Santa Monica, CA. The beloved Burning Man figure reportedly collapsed while attending the fest on Sep. 3. On-hand emergency personnel delivered CPR, but Sampson died at the scene. The medical examiner determined that his cause of death was due to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Burning Man reportedly averages one death per year, but 2026 sadly saw three deaths

Just one day after Sampson passed away, a 51-year-old man from Truckee fell ill. He began experiencing severe chest pains and was taken away from Burning Man in an ambulance. Sadly, he died on the way to a Reno-area hospital.

In their ruling, the medical examiner determined his death was accidental. It was due to a combination of methamphetamine and MDMA toxicity, as well as Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. The medical examiner also reported that long-term methamphetamine use was a contributing factor.

Lastly, on Sept. 5, a 60-year-old man was found unresponsive in his trailer. The Yuma, AZ native was pronounced dead at the scene. His death, too, was ruled accidental. The cause was reported as cocaine and methamphetamine toxicity. There was also one contributing factor: Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Following the third death, Jerry Allen, Pershing County sheriff and coroner, issued a statement. “Although we average 1 death a year at the Festival, we have had two so far this year within the confines of the Festival, and I have received information regarding a third who died in transit to a hospital in Reno,” he said.

In multiple separate statements, Burning Man organizers offered their sympathies for all the deaths: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the participant’s family, friends, and those affected by this loss.”

Photo By Michael Macor / The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images