‘Cave Crave’ Offers a Panic-Induced VR Spelunking Experience without the Threat of Actually Dying

You ever hear those stories of cave spelunkers meeting their slow and horrifying demise, and thought, “Man, I’m interested in cave diving”? Yeah, me neither. Yet, I can’t help but find the hobby (sport?) fascinating either way. Maybe it’s morbid curiosity, watching people far more insane than me doing something I’d never do in a million years. Thankfully, I can do it in VR now! Cave Crave is 3R Games’ VR spelunking experience, and it looks just as terrifying as it sounds.

Cave Crave is coming soon to PSVR2 headsets, but it’s already a top-selling game on the Meta Quest store. Released on June 26, Cave Crave offers an immersive spelunking environment where you’ll crawl and squeeze through Earth’s tightest underground spaces. As of now, there are just a few maps to explore and an assortment of tools to help you traverse. Such as hammers to break open new paths, ice picks to help scale walls, and chalk to leave yourself a friendly reminder or two. It’s a maze of dark, twisting tunnels, after all. Probably best to leave a few breadcrumbs.

However, there’s much more coming to Cave Crave soon, according to a recent roadmap video from 3R Games.

‘Cave Crave’ reveals upcoming modes, including horror mode and multiplayer

Play video

At least three new modes are coming to Cave Crave. Including a “horror mode” for freaks like myself who need a steady flow of anxiety to truly feel alive. According to the roadmap, Cave Crave will soon include:

Story Mode

Players begin their expedition with the first four chapters of the story campaign, including a starting set of maps. There are no cheap jump scares or artificial anxiety-inducing mechanics included – the main game fear factors are headlamp battery life and well… players’ nerves! The spelunking adventure will continue with new free maps added regularly!

A standalone, completely optional mode in Cave Crave that introduces survival-horror elements. Players navigate unfamiliar sections of the cave with limited tools while facing potential threats. Intended for users seeking a tense and frightening experience, this mode unlocks after completing the first chapter of the Story Mode. The HORROR mode is completely optional and not connected to the story campaign in any way (players may skip it entirely).

A relaxed mode for revisiting previously explored caves without gameplay pressure. Designed for players who want to immerse themselves in the visuals and atmospheric soundtrack at their own pace.

In addition, future Cave Crave updates will include more maps to explore, added story chapters, tools, and more game modes. Arguably, the most exciting feature to come, though, is online multiplayer support.

Screenshot: 3R Games

Maybe it’s because we’re all obsessed with Peak. Or, maybe it’s my strong affinity toward other climbing VR games like Climbey. But I’m more than stoked for a feature like that. I mean, what’s the point of defecating in your pants if your friends aren’t doing it alongside you?

Cave Crave is available now for Meta Quest headsets and will release for PSVR2 on July 10.