Cazzette Breathes New Life into “Limit To Your Love” with Future-Bass Bootleg

The bootleg. Rarely is there a better opportunity for producers to flex the limits of their creativity in the type of restrained, subtle way that doesn’t necessarily transform an original in the way a remix does, but rather gives it a little something extra and different. Swedish powerhouse duo Cazzette is no stranger to the art of the bootleg, and just in the last month have put some intriguing spins on a diverse collection of tracks from The Weeknd and even Chaka Khan. For them, it’s another welcomed challenge to their career: “Creating bootlegs has always been something that we like to do, especially when we get to put our touch on something that’s not dance music. We always like to challenge ourselves as producers,” the guys tell THUMP.

Using the activity to experiment once again, their latest bootleg sees them taking James Blake’s seminal “Limit To Your Love” into their own studio, bringing the once dramatic gospel-leaning style of Blake’s original into a future-bass domain, with the addition of pitched vocals, snares and some thundering bass hits. Apparently, the crowd reaction to the bootleg was so good at last weekend’s Ultra, the guys decided to release the tune to their fans. Before they do, stream the entire thing exclusively in the player above.

