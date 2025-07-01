Melt-in-Your-Mouth Mixed Berry CBD Gummies for Stress Relief

The CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies are easy to eat and bring soothing vibes to help you manage everyday stress. The tender texture is lovable, along with the mild berry flavor, and they help ease those daily annoyances and anxieties. Try one (or six) and enjoy the clam satisfaction.

Dive Into the Broad Spectrum

The CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies are available in three potency levels, but I tried the lowest one, which contains 1,500mg of CBD total, resulting in 25mg CBD per gummy. One serving is two gummies, so they’re advising 50mg CBD per serving.

These have zero THC. They’re a broad spectrum formula, so all THC is removed, but there could be trace amounts of other cannabinoids, such as CBN or CBG. CBDfx has other CBD gummies that contain small Delta-9 THC doses, like 1-1.5mg, which is a tiny amount, but could still give you a high sensation. Not with these gummies, though; they’re completely THC-free.

A Stress-Free Sensation

Technically, CBD is a psychoactive substance. It can reduce anxiety and give people a calm sensation, but it won’t get you high the way THC will. The giggles, munchies, and euphoria associated with marijuana do not typically occur with CBD.

These gummies have the standard CBD effects, reducing stress for a more easygoing mood. If you eat several gummies, such as six (like my fiancé did), you might start to feel sleepy and experience a strong sense of body relaxation. But after just one or two, I simply felt content for several hours.

Soft and Not Too Sweet

The CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies have a distinct texture and mild taste. They have a soft texture that isn’t chewy or firm, so one or two bites and they’re melting in your mouth. The interesting texture isn’t gummy or dense, offering a softer feel that might not be for everyone.

The mixed berry flavor leans toward raspberry for me, but I can also taste some cherry and strawberry. It’s not too sweet, creating a pleasant taste that isn’t too far off from the Welch’s Berries & Cherries Fruit Snacks (my favorite). However, as I mentioned, they’re not nearly as chewy or gummy, resulting in a more tender texture.

Multivitamin Vibes

The CBDfx brand rides the line between medical-looking packaging and a simply, modern aesthetic. The designs are straightforward, but use bright and engaging colors that make them stand out on the shelf. These ones come with a sky blue label that complements the pinkish-red gummies inside.

What makes this aesthetic so perfect is that you can carry these around with you, pop one in public, and they just look like a multivitamin. They bring another level of discretion to the CBD gummy game.

CBD on a Budget

The CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies are one of my top budget picks. For one 25mg CBD gummy, the cost is less than $1, and that’s if you get the lowest potency and do a one-time purchase. The higher potencies, which include 50mg CBD per gummy and 100mg per gummy, give you more bang for your buck. The subscribe and save option offers a 25% discount, bringing the cost as low as 70¢ per gummy.

Tender, Tasty, and Tranquil

Anyone looking for a broad spectrum CBD gummy that gets the job done will be happy with the CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies. They deliver that stress-free feeling without making you feel high, so you can be productive and feel relaxed. They’re easy to eat, with a light berry flavor, even if the yielding texture isn’t your favorite.

