Ahhh-pparently 10mg THC Can Be Stronger Than I Thought: CBD-Heavy Gummies With a Surprising High

I like to reserve my super-CBD gummies for bedtime, but I might rethink that with the CBDistillery ahhh+ THC and CBD Enhanced Relief Gummies. They had more influence over my executive functions than predicted. And sometimes, making dinner is like solving a puzzle in slow motion. We persevere, and then we write a review so you all know what you’re getting into.

The CBD Is Strong With This One

To be exact, 75mg strong. There’s also 5mg of Delta-9 THC nestled in there, to give you a hazy little boost. I’m one of those stoners who have always been singing CBD’s praises. THC is always stealing the limelight! They’re better together, like salt and pepper, or peanut butter and jelly. But the 1:15 THC to CBD ratio is quite a difference.

As someone who likes to start off with 10mg THC as a foundation, I had to take 150mg CBD. For my friends with high THC tolerance, you’ll need to swim deeper into the CBD pool to get high with these. For my newbies, the 5mg THC is a nice low-medium dose to start with.

The 75mg CBD can make the high go smoother and amplify the THC (yay, entourage effect), which is ideal when you’re starting out. And it’s full-spectrum, meaning you get the natural mix of terpenes, cannabinoids, and other compounds.

Munchy and Maybe a Little Slow

As you can imagine, I was very relaxed, very comfortable, and very content. After taking two about 30 minutes apart, I felt perfectly at ease. This kind of CBD dose is usually a ticket to dreamville, but these gummies weren’t as tiring as I expected.

Also, surprisingly, I got insatiable munchies, and off only 10mg THC. I discovered that banana chips dipped in hot honey hummus is a winning combo. At least I think it is, maybe I should try it sober.

Making dinner (yes, immediately after my bananas and hummus) was fuzzier than usual. Took me a whole 10 minutes to remember the meal in mind and another 15 to gather ingredients.

It didn’t feel like one of my highly cerebral highs that come from more THC, but it was a carefree and calm sensation — I can’t complain. The heavy dose of CBD seemed to hype up the THC for a stronger sensation than anticipated. Well played, CBDistillery.

Dry Mouth and Mystery Berries

These are a “Mixed Berry Flavor,” which I interpret as cherry with hints of raspberry and strawberry. I could be wrong, though, because there is a powerful hemp taste that comes in quickly after the initial flavor.

The berry notes are overhauled, and the gummy leaves you with that earthy aftertaste. I’m partial to the hempiness of it all, but if you’re not, maybe have a drink on hand to wash it down.

The texture is familiar, giving you that halfway point between chewy and soft that only takes a few moments to enjoy. I’m not sure if it was the THC, the gummy itself, or the light coating of sugar, but these did make my mouth/throat dry for a bit afterward. That’s right, cannabis can give you dry mouth even if you didn’t smoke it. No biggie, friends, just stay hydrated.

A Utilitarian Aesthetic

Courtesy of author

CBDistillery’s brand aesthetic is decidedly medical. I was not particularly eager to try these because the packaging felt so sterile.

There’s nothing wrong with the style. It’s clean, simple, and easy to digest. It also doesn’t create much intrigue or excitement. However, that means it can also appear to a wide audience, from 20-somethings to 80-somethings, men and women, stoners and medicinal users.

Standard Cost of Chilling

For one-time purchases, 30 gummies cost $65. It’s just over $2 a gummy, which isn’t cheap but is par for the course. If you’re looking for extremely chill, bedtime gummies, they’re worth it.

There are comparable gummies with less CBD that cost the same, so I might even call this a decent deal. I said I might, but I’m not going to.

Watch Your Back

They’ll sneak up on you. The CBDistillery ahhh+ THC and CBD Enhanced Relief Gummies were like the softest, sweetest suckerpunch ever. I thought I was going to sink into the couch for a nap, but instead I got that stare-at-the-carpet-for-no-reason kind of high.

It’s like the THC was just enough to make me spacey, but with CBD as backup, it had me woozy. They exceeded expectations and held their own with a modest dose.

A Few Ratio Recommendations

The Vena No Worries Extra Strength Relief Gummies have a 10:1 CBD to THC ratio, giving you a similar vibe to this one, but with a slightly sleepier vibe.

The tasty SOUL Out of Office Blood Orange THC Gummies offer a 4.5:1, with 45mg CBD and 10mg THC per gummy, for a higher but more energized sensation.

Lastly, the chubby Koi Delta-9 Blue-Razz Gummies have a 1:1 ratio with a whopping 25mg of both. It’s a giggly suckerpuch that works at any time of day.