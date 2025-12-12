A Seasonal THC Gummy That Puts the Cannabis in Caramel Apple 

The cbdMD Caramel Apple THC Max Dose Nano Gummies taste like you’re at the state fair and hit like you’re eating three of your favorite edibles. These are an extra-strength formula, not made for the newbies, so tread carefully.

The Max Dose gummies are here to stay, but the Caramel Apple flavor is not. If you’re also a sucker for this carnival treat, be sure you grab these gummies before they sell out. They’re only here for the chilly season because cbdMD knows you need something to keep you cozy.

Lift Level: How Strong Is This?

These gummies are a max dose product, not suitable for beginners. However, heavy users probably won’t bat an eye at the 18mg Delta-9 THC in each gummy. For someone with my kind of THC tolerance, 18mg is a very welcoming dose. It’s enough to give me a proper high, but not so much that I have to prep myself to take it. I consider 10mg by absolute minimum to feel anything, and 20mg is a nice, solid high.

An 18mg gummy feels like a soft launch of my high. I’m not ridiculously stoned, but I’ve for sure walked into the purple haze. These have become a wonderful gummy for me to pop in the moment I’m done working to start building my high for the rest of the evening.

The Delta-9 THC in these gummies is made with nano-technology, which helps with absorption. That means you don’t have to wait an hour for these chews to kick in. I’d say they hit around the 30-minute mark, which means less waiting than usual with THC gummies.

High Times: How Will it Make You Feel?

About 30 minutes after taking this gummy, I started to feel the hazy high settle in. It was warm and cozy but not sleepy at all. If you need gummies for sleep, I recommend a different product, maybe the CannaRiver Sleep Gummies.

The cbdMD Caramel Apple gummies are much more fun for your leisure time or playtime. They’re not invigorating or tiring, keeping you at the same energy level as you were before, but with a cozy blanket that enhances every activity. I didn’t experience any serious giggles or munchies, but there was an overarching feeling of lightness. You’ll be in an easygoing and relaxed mood, so little worries just roll off your back.

The gummies also create a mild body high. Your couch is cozier, blankets are softer, and pillows are fluffier. While there weren’t intense munchies, the gummies had a similar effect on food. The basic pasta sauce I’ve had a million times tasted five times better. Oreos seemed like fresh-baked cookies. With these Caramel Apple bites, everything seems a little sweeter.

They don’t create a super social high, making them best for hanging with the people closest to you, the people you won’t have awkward silences with or feel self-conscious that you’re not talking. The gummies are ideal for just vibing with the moment.

Munch Factor: How Does it Taste?

Caramel Apple is one of my all-time favorite flavors (my #1 ice cream flavor, actually). I had high expectations for these, and they delivered. The bright green gummies had me thinking they were going to be all apple and no caramel, but they proved me wrong and brought that nutty, warm caramel taste.

The bright Granny Smith apple flavor is what hits first, but the buttery, toasted caramel flavor is right on its heels. It adds to the gummy’s sweetness, along with the sugary coating on the outside. These are definitely sweet, so if you’re not into super-sweet gummies, look elsewhere. They fully lean into the tart and sugary taste of a real caramel apple.

The aftertaste stays true to the apple, and you won’t get any hints of hemp. The strong caramel apple flavor hides any grassiness, so these are a great choice for people who hate edibles that taste like edibles.

They have an easy-to-love texture, with a little grit from the sugar and a soft chewiness that melts in your mouth. If I could, I would eat one after one, but even I have my THC limits.

Shelf Appeal: What’s the Vibe?

The vibe is very decidedly caramel apple, which is perfect for the Caramel Apple gummies. The bright green label is littered with little caramel apple graphics, driving home the deliciousness of this seasonal release. cbdMD’s vibe is always playful without being overly silly. These products are for the unserious stoners who want something fun and accessible.

Bud for Your Buck: What’s the Price?

A jar of these gummies $60, and you get 20. That breaks down to $3 per gummy. This is on the higher end of the price spectrum for THC gummies. We can rationalize the higher price because these are a high-dose formula, but I’ve also seen higher-dose gummies that cost less or the same. But I also see 5mg THC gummies that cost $3 each. Prices can be all over the place, and while these aren’t the cheapest, they’re not exorbitantly priced either.

You get a fun high and mouthwatering flavor. Worth $60? That depends on your budget. I might not get these to eat regularly, but they’re a delicious splurge for occasions when you want a strong high quickly.

Canna-Conclusion

The cbdMD Caramel Apple THC Max Dose Nano Gummies are a dreamy treat for my more experienced cannabis users. They’re too much for most beginners, but if you’re comfortable with cannabis, I suggest you take a bite of this apple.

With a sharp apple flavor and a nutty caramel undertone, the gummies deliver a breezy high that’s chill enough for all the seasonal fall and winter fun. I’m just sad the Caramel Apple flavor won’t be around forever, so snag them while the season is still here.

Bonus Buds

Another seasonal flavor you have to try before it’s gone is the Apple Pie Gummies from Lumi, which are strain-specific to give you a thoughtfully curated and authentic high.

For more cbdMD gummies, try the Cherry High-Potency THC Gummies, which are sweet and contain 10mg THC in each one.

If you’re dying for more caramel, Mood makes cannabis Butter Cream Caramels with 20mg THC and 20mg CBD in each.