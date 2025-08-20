A THC Drink Mixer That Can Taste Punchy or Stealthy, Your Choice

First came gummies, then came drinks, and now we’re about to enter the cannabis era of mix-ins. You can make any drink a stoner bev with these boosters, like the cbdMD Delta-9 THC Drink Mixer, which comes in two very opposite flavors and offers a beginner-friendly high.

Microdose-Friendly (Or Not)

The drink mixer is labeled as 3mg THC per serving, and per the lab results, the dosage in a one milliliter serving is 2.98mg of Delta-9 THC. Plus, each serving as about 3mg CBG and 1mg CBD, making this a full-spectrum formula.

The dosing with these drink mixers is unique. Since these aren’t individual packets, like the Cann Roadies, you have to manage dosing yourself, but the small tube is built to make it easy. You hold the tube upright with the lid off and squeeze it until the top compartment fills with liquid.

No need to overdo it; you don’t need to fill it to the tippy top. When you stop squeezing, excess liquid drains back into the sealed tube, leaving 1mL of mixer behind. I saw some reviews complaining about this design and saying it was confusing or messy. Honestly, just follow the instructions. It was pretty easy.

Most users would consider 3mg THC a microdose, so the serving size makes it easy to pace yourself and control your experience. You can even squeeze less liquid out for a smaller dose.

Beginner-Friendly Feels

I don’t typically feel 3mg because of my THC tolerance, and I didn’t wanna mess around, so I went straight to a quadruple serving. I added 12mg to a full can of plain La Croix seltzer water. The flavor was definitely strong with this ratio, which I’ll expand on next, but the high was still gentle.

CBDMD’s Mixer is good if you’re looking for a drink mixer with mild effects that will keep you clear-headed and grounded. I imagine a 12mg THC dose would get many other people stoned, and usually 10mg is enough to get me a little toasty. But this mixer seemed to create a more reserved high. I find this to be the case with CBG-heavy edibles a lot, and I think it’s because CBG can have focusing effects, which can dampen the haziness of the Delta-9 THC. It hit me more like a super-strong CBD gummy, like the Mood Pure Relief Gummies.

It doesn’t have sleepy or munchy or foggy effects, but just helps you settle down and feel soothed. As far as mixers go, this is one of the best for beginners because of its easygoing high that doesn’t weigh too heavy on your brain. Plus, it delivers the tension-releasing body high that can be helpful for managing pain.

Flavor Options: One Loud, One Lowkey

For me, flavor is the make-or-break factor with drink mixers. Some taste funky, while others are so irresistible you’ll want to triple the dosage. The cbdMD Delta-9 Drink Mixer comes in two flavors, which offer very different vibes.

Black Cherry

Courtesy of author

Let’s start with this extra fruity option, which brings all the juiciness of black cherries. The flavor is unapologetically cherry-coded, with a punchy and potent taste that cannot be masked or ignored.

So if you were thinking this might be covered up by the taste of Diet Coke or something, you’d be wrong. But I bet it would taste nostalgically delicious in a Coke — those Cherry Coca Colas are dangerously good. If you give the straight mixer a whiff, the scent is a little overwhelming and reminds me of those scented markers that were definitely killing our brain cells as kids.

My La Croix concoction also included a little lemon juice to brighten the flavor. The four doses made the already-bold taste even more daring, so the lemon juice helped to balance the richness. If you love cherries (which I do), this won’t disappoint. Just be aware that the flavor builds, so if you want a stronger dose, you may need to adjust the ingredient ratios. Also, the color is heavily concentrated, so don’t spill any on, say, your favorite white hoodie. It will not come out.

Unflavored

Courtesy of author

As much as I love a fun flavor, the unflavored THC mixers are what excite me. You’re telling me any drink can now be hemp-infused with the squeeze of a tiny tube? This is what dreams are made of.

To test the true unflavoredness of this, I mixed it with plain, room-temperature water. To my absolute shock, this liquid is not clear. I thought for sure it would be, but it’s actually a milky white. And that color doesn’t dissolve when you mix it. If you put it in water, be ready for a cloudy color that makes it not-so-discreet.

As far as flavor, I could ever so slightly taste that something was in there. But if I hadn’t been looking for the flavor, I don’t know if I would’ve noticed it. Mixed into anything but water, whether it be juice or coffee or G&T, the flavor is imperceptible. It fulfills that duty well, making it an impressively versatile mix-in.

Beach-Ready Branding

Again, I’m a big fan of this tube design. It’s easy to take with you, and it contains over 28 servings. You can get the whole gang high off this one test tube-sized to-go bottle. And the design is a little more artsy than other cbdMD products, with a line drawing that looks like a sunset and a tiny palm tree toward the tube’s bottom. It screams, “take me on vacation.”

$1.25 Per High

Since they were able to jam 28 servings into these tubes, they were also able to set the price lower than a limbo pole. One tube is $35, or $26 if you sign up to subscribe and save. But you can also get the Starter Pack (2 tubes) or the Party Pack (4 tubes), which offer a small bulk discount. If you’re basically addicted to these, you can buy multiple packs and get 10-20% off.

At its most expensive, the drink mixer is $1.25 per 3mg serving. At its cheapest, it’s less than 70¢. I don’t care what cannabis you usually buy or where you live; that’s a great deal for anyone.

Cherry Chaser or Unflavored Utilitarian?

Both cbdMD Delta-9 THC Drink Mixers are fun products, but the chameleon capabilities of the unflavored make it my top recommendation. The cherry flavor provides more pizzazz and showmanship, but there’s something quietly impressive about the unflavored that makes me want to keep it stocked. Either way, you get a gentle high mixed into whatever drink your little high heart desires.

