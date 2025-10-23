Get Cheerful With These Cherry THC Gummies

Despite their name, cbdMD isn’t just about CBD. They also make THC gummies, like the cbdMD Vibe High Potency THC Gummies. They come in two flavors: Blue Razz and Cherry, and I’ve plucked the cherry one to review here. Let’s dish.

Cherry Bomb High

The gummies contain 10mg Delta-9 THC. Well, it’s more like 11.5mg according to the lab results, so they lean to the stronger side. However, “high potency” is a very subjective concept. For me, these are more like a baseline dose, a good starting point, my warm-up edible. But for newbies, the gummies will definitely hit hard, so you may want to start with half a gummy if you know you’re tolerance is barely there.

Along with the Delta-9 THC, each gummy also contains about 65mg CBD, giving you a generous dose of the calming cannabinoid. The 65mg might sound like a lot, but it’s actually a moderate dose of CBD, ideal for evening out a 10mg THC high.

Cherry-Coated Chats

I took two of these to start and found myself in a comfortable fog within the hour. They have a relaxing vibe, but they did not at all make me sleepy. They’re upbeat enough that you could take them before heading out to do fun things, like challenge the patriarchy or ride a Ferris wheel. Whatever mood strikes you.

These gummies give you an uplifting and slightly euphoric feeling, so you’ll be in a good mood no matter what your day has been like. They’re an easy way to correct a bad vibe. Because we don’t want those.

I also found them to be wonderful for socializing, as they made me very talkative (not hard to do) and also made my introverted friend super chatty (hard to do). If you have a social event that’s hanging over your head, you should cherry-pick these gummies to bring with you. They’ll keep you engaged and a little giddy, so you can release your inner friendly human instead of hiding in the corner with the dog.

They’re also perfect for a night of judgmental TV-watching. Maybe you want to make fun of a bad M. Night Shyamalan film — they’re not all bad, but wtf was happening with The Happening? Or weigh in on people’s poor decisions on Love Is Blind. It puts you in that funny mood where you’re a little giggly and pretty talky.

Jell-O-Coded

Courtesy of author

I know cherry-flavored treats can be very divisive. So I’ll get this out of the way right now: If you hate cherry-flavored things because they remind you of cough syrup, you might not love these. I don’t think they taste like cough syrup, but they lean toward that profile and probably aren’t for the cherry skeptics out there.

On the other hand, if you’re a very cherry kind of person, like I am, these are a yummy gummy. The flavor starts out bright and fruity and mellows out into a richer cherry flavor. It’s on the swallow where you might understand the medicine thing I’m talking about. It’s subtle, but you might notice it.

They’re not sugary sweet like Maraschino cherries, but are more like a cherry Jolly Rancher, although less intense. In the end, I’ve decided cherry Jell-O is the best comparison. Sweet, but not sour or too sugary, with a lasting cherry aftertaste.

The texture has a medium firmness and is easy to cut through if you want to have half a gummy. Actually, the texture kind of seems Jell-O-like too. They’re a little jiggly and sticky, with a smooth gel texture that melts in your mouth after a few chews. There is a light sugar coating on the outside. But the moistness of the gummies saturates them so you don’t really notice that grainy texture.

From Clinical to Cute

The cbdMD name might sound medical, but the brand opted for a more playful and cheerful design for the High Potency Gummies. The container’s label has cartoon-style cherry graphics on it and a dark red color. A quick glance at the jar and you know what flavor you’re getting into.

The cute design adds to the fun of the product. Other cbdMD products, like the Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies, have more straightforward packaging. The minimalist look works well for the products intended to help with pain relief or stress. But the cherry gummies are more about getting toasty and having some fun. They relieve stress too, so you get the best of both worlds.

Overall, I’m glad cbdMD decided to be a little more creative and cheeky with the THC gummy packaging. It matches the vibe well and sets these apart from many of their other products.

Cherry for Cheap

These gummies cost between $1.70 and $2.25 per gummy. You get the cheaper price if you sign up for a subscription. Either way, these are a decent price for a quality 10mg gummy. On average, a 5mg THC gummy usually costs between $1 and $2. For a 10mg gummy, this is a superb price point, so you get more bang for your buck.

cbdMD gives you 25% off if you subscribe to receive regular deliveries, so that’s certainly worth considering. And if you know you love 10mg gummies and cherry flavors, I don’t see why you wouldn’t want to keep these coming to your door.

For the Cherry Crowd

Cherry goodness and giggles? I’m in. The cbdMD Vibe High Potency THC Gummies are strong enough for most stoners to enjoy, but can be mild enough to cater to moderate users who want to get big high. No matter your tolerance, cherry lovers will rejoice over these. And I love to see cbdMD having some fun with their style.

Recs

If you’re looking for other THC gummies, try the Upstate Elevator Sour Starfruit Gummy Pucks, which are also 10mg each and have a mouth-puckering taste.

You can try more goodies from cbdMD, like the absolutely delicious Herbal Oasis Mango Bliss Social Tonic, which creates a buzzy high with a lush flavor.

You want more cbdMD and cherry flavors? Try the cbdMD Delta-9 THC Drink Mixer in Black Cherry and turn any drink into a chill high.