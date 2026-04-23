CBGB Fest 2026 (Morrissey, Patti Smith, Interpol): How to Get Tickets

New York’s CBGB fest is back for its second year with a lineup of goated punk and punk-adjacent legends and newcomers. The festival takes place Saturday, September 26 in Brooklyn (at Under the K Bridge Park, which sounds like an awesome place to take in a punk festival IMO).

Headliners and oldtimers include Morrissey (if… you know), Patti Smith, and Interpol, plus The Sex Pistols ft. Frank Carter, Bikini Kill, Agnostic Front, The Buzzcocks, and Circle Jerks. (Relative) up-and-comers include High Vis, Mannequin Pussy, Militarie Gun, Violet Grohl, and more.

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Of note is the Sex Pistols return after last year’s cancellation due to Steve Jones’ broken wrist. View the complete lineup and find out how to get tickets below.

CBGB FEst 2026: How to GEt TIckets

Tickets to CBGB Fest 2026 are available now via a currently-active presale.

General onsale begins Friday, April 24 at 10AM at AXS.

You can also get CBGB Fest tickets at StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

CBGB Fest 2026 LIneup

Morrissey

Patti Smith

Interpol

Sex Pistols (feat. Frank Carter)

Bikini Kill

Agnostic Front

Bad Nerves

Buzzcocks

Circle Jerks

Haywire

High Vis

Mannequin Pussy

Militarie Gun

Panic Shack

Upchuck

Violet Grohl

The Return of Jackie and Judy (Ramones tribute)