CD Projekt Red Confirms Disappointing Cyberpunk 2077 Anniversary Update

Cyberpunk 2077 players initially believed that the game could be getting a 5th anniversary update. However, CD Projekt Red recently responded to the speculation and gave an update that might disappoint some fans.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

A post from the Cyberpunk 2077 social media account sent players into a frenzy earlier this week. The cryptic December 2 tweet had many fans speculating that it could be a teaser for a future update. After all, the Cyberpunk 2077 5th anniversary is just right around the corner on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. Many gaming outlets also bought into the hype and believed it could be a major announcement.

However, CD Projekt Red recently responded to the rumors on social media and poured water on the fire. In a new post on X, CDPR Global Community Director Marcin Momot explained that it was a misunderstanding. “We’re not teasing anything. This is our monthly post announcing character birthdays, which we publish every 30 days. This time, we also included the game’s anniversary info, but it’s not a teaser. Hope this clears things up!”

Screenshot: X @Marcin360

In hindsight, this does seem pretty obvious, as the company publishes a new character birthday calendar every month on their social media accounts. However, it appears players got swept up in the quickly approaching Cyberpunk 5th anniversary date.

Although, as Momot said, they did change it up this time by including the anniversary on the list. But in all fairness, an anniversary is also a birthday. And it technically is Cyberpunk 2077’s birthday next week, so I do get the mix-up here.

Not the First Time Cyberpunk 2077 Players Have Been “Tricked”

Screenshot: X @CyberpunkGame

Funny enough, the official Cyberpunk 2077 account actually tried to put a damper on rumors immediately after they made the post. In a response to a fan saying they were teasing something, the social media account wrote, “Choom can’t post anything wholesome without wild conspiracy theories forming around it these days.”

Which is totally what ended up happening. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time fans have mistaken a CD Projekt Red social media post for more Cyberpunk 2077 content. Back in September, the Cyberpunk community went wild after the Polish studio posted a N.U.S.A. citizens message. Ironically, the social media post was just teasing the anniversary of the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC.

Cyberpunk 2077 Fans Still Want More Content

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

So yeah, it seems like CD Projekt Red can’t celebrate birthdays or anniversaries without everyone losing their minds. All jokes aside, though, I think the best takeaway from this is that players desperately want more Cyberpunk 2077 content.

While a CP2077 sequel is reportedly in the works right now, many dedicated players are thirsty for additional expansions. And I totally get it. Night City is an addictive place to stay away from. I totally don’t have a 600-hour save file with multiple characters.