CDC Deleted Its Report on Bird Flu Spread Between Cats and Humans

The Trump-controlled CDC published—and then quickly unpublished— a report suggesting that the H5N1 bird flu virus could spread from birds to cats and from cats to humans.

The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report is a regular report issued by the CDC. It’s kind of like Reader’s Digest but for medicinal and scientific reports issued by CDC experts. It’s been regularly published since the 1930s. It’s about as uncontroversial as government-related publications can be.

Yet the CDC pulled the latest report along with three bird flu-related studies.

The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report has since resumed publishing but without those three bird flu studies. The report highlighted two cases where cats may have contracted bird flu from humans, with one cat potentially transmitting the first to a human child.

The data was removed without explanation and comes as the Trump administration put a freeze on all governmental communication in late January. While some communications have persisted, like drug safety alerts, the communications abilities of many government agencies have been severely hindered.