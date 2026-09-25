CeeLo Green’s Clarification About Upcoming Gnarls Barkley Tour Could Leave Some Fans Disappointed

The news of the first Gnarls Barkley tour in 18 years unsurprisingly had fans excited. In March 2026, the longtime duo, CeeLo Green and Danger Mouse, released their third and final album, Atlanta. With a tour set to kick off on November 5, the pair seem to be closing the book on their beloved project.

But Green has clarified some tour details that might leave some fans disappointed. The To Whom It Still Concerns Tour was initially announced around September 20. All materials made it seem like the two were embarking on the tour together, their first live shows since 2008. As of September 24, however, that’s allegedly not the case.

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“Danger Mouse will not be performing,” CeeLo Green wrote succinctly in a social media post. “We want no misunderstandings / disappointments etc.”

Green made the post as a disclaimer for fans expecting both him and Danger Mouse, real name Brian Burton, on the tour. He stated that “there has been some inquiry”, but ultimately Burton has since taken more of a behind-the-scenes role.

CeeLo Green Clears up Any Confusion About Gnarls Barkley Tour, but Fans Take It in Stride

“He is my producer (a great one at that), not a performing artist,” CeeLo Green’s Instagram post continued. “We are business partners, whatever he decides for himself is his right … and I support him (vice versa).”

Green added, “This is a disclaimer,” and included the hashtag #respectfully. The caption came alongside a photo of Gnarls Barkley’s three albums, St. Elsewhere, The Odd Couple, and the recent Atlanta.

“I on the other hand will be performing songs from these three iconic albums,” Green wrote. “It’s going to be amazing and he will be there in spirit.”

Materials for the tour have since been updated as CeeLo Green Performing Gnarls Barkley. While the news could have caused some disappointment, the comments on Green’s post were generally positive. It seems devoted fans are excited either way, since it’s been almost 20 years since any Gnarls Barkley performance.

“First-class way to handle this and be transparent,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Bummed. But will still be there.” Most comments expressed excitement for the tour overall, whether Danger Mouse was there or not.

The North American tour kicks off on November 5 in San Francisco and concludes on November 28 in Chicago. On December 8, the tour heads to Manchester for a four-date U.K. run, ending in London on December 12. Tickets are on sale as of September 25, 2026.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic