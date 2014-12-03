Celebrate 300 Years of New Orleans with This Projection Mapping Spectacular

Against the 169-year-old canvas of New Orleans’ Gallier Hall, the French-based production company La Maison is celebrating tradition through technology. Twice nightly this week, viewers will be treated to an unusually enjoyable history lesson in dynamic projections from the opposing vantage point of Lafayette Square. The show largely highlights the colorful culture of New Orleans, with luminous references to jazz, the bayou, and the iconic New Orleans steamboat.

Videos by VICE

The show is the opening act for the LUNA Fête (Light Up New Orleans Festival), a festival which celebrates the Art Council of New Orleans’ five-year arts initiative (culminating in New Orleans’ 2018 Tri-Centennial celebration) from November 30 to December 6. With LUNA Fête and the four subsequent projects in the coming years, the Arts Council plans to “employ the city’s iconic architecture as the canvas for large-scale, awe-inspiring outdoor light installations across the city.”

La Maison’s repertoire of award-winning video mapping feats makes them the natural choice for LUNA Fête’s objective. Gallier Hall is only the latest in an impressive resume of public displays on famed monuments and buildings—most recently, the group made their projected mark on the legendary Damascus Gate as part of the Jerusalem Light Festival and wowed the crowd at the Bolshoi Theatre for Moscow’s Circle of Light Festival.

The show will be projected twice nightly until the close of the festival on December 6th. For more information about the projects to come, check out the Art Council’s event page and explore La Maison’s own history on their official site.

Related Links:

[Video Premiere] | ‘MGNTRN,’ Romain Tardy’s Projection-Mapped Ferris Wheel

How To Projection Map An Entire Island

60,000sq. ft Architectural Projection Mapping Commemorates Bucharest’s 555th