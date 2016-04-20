Celebrate 4/20 With Pimpton and Joey Stylez’ Elaborate Sexy Cop Fantasy “Itchy Thumbs”

Saskatchewan rappers Pimpton and Joey Stylez’ all-female justice system vision in “Itchy Thumbs” could be called empowering. It could also be called scantily clad, which raises several occupational safety concerns. For instance, does their imaginary bomb squad also wear short shorts? Either way, this song bangs and what did you expect from a rapper named Pimpton? The track comes off of the emcees EP Allow Us To Be Generous, available for free download on Soundcloud and the generosity continues with a CJE (Crown Jewelz Entertainment) compilation album to be released this summer.

Devin Pacholik wanted to be an extra in this video. Follow him on Twitter.