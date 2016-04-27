Celebrate Grade 10’s First Birthday with a New Release by Unslaved

Since May of last year, Grade 10 International, a club collective comprised of uncompromisingly creative artists like Prayer, Forever, and Nokia Boys, have been releasing some of the most forward thinking bass-orientated music out there, and they’re getting ready to celebrate their first birthday in style. Rather than chowing down on Rusks, the Grade 10 lot have decided to put out a new record. And it’s a good one. The record’s by Unslaved and it drops on 12″ on May the 2nd.

Unslaved had this to say about it: “This release is a reflection of the music I make as a whole, I rarely try and make a certain sound or genre. I use my ear and make what sounds right to it and thats good enough for me. I am drawn back to moody music, to atmosphere and to bass. I want to make music for people to turn their heads off too, music for them to feel and for it to trigger the memories.”

Memories are good! We like memories! Let’s make some new ones with this song! One last thing, though, before you listen to the record…what do you reckon TTA stands for? Telecommunications Technology Association? Transport Triggered Architecture? Tomorrowland Transportation Authority? Turkey Toilet Association? Actually, in this case, TTA stands for ‘Tom Tom’s Advanced.” So there you have it.

GTi004 arrives on May 2nd. Pre-order it here. The Grade 10 gang are heading to Outlook later this summer too, and you can get a tad more information on that if you click right here.

