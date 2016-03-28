Celebrate Piano Day with Nils Frahm’s Four-Song EP

German composer and pianist Nils Frahm has just posted a free download of Solo Remains, a four-song EP featuring outtakes from his most recent album, Solo.



The release comes as part of the second annual Piano Day, created in 2015 by Frahm and some of his friends to celebrate the instrument. The first Piano Day celebrated the announcement of the Klavins 450 piano (dubbed the world’s tallest piano), the successor to the Klavins Modell 370, the bizarre giant piano that Frahm used on Solo and on Solo Remains.

“In the end, every album production leaves you with the same tough task—making the choices for the final track selection,” Frahm explained in a statement on his website. “You leave out some tracks for various reasons: some of the tracks are wonderful by themselves, but they simple don’t fit anywhere in the album and others have to be left out because otherwise the vinyl would become too long for a cut in good quality. However, these outtakes are often as important as the final selection and I thought they might be a great surprise for Piano Day too. I hope in this case, it’s both.”

You can download Solo Remains as 24-bit WAVs, or as MP3s.

Benjamin Boles is on Twitter.

