Celebrate the ‘Silksong’ Release Window With This… Body Pillow

Oh my God, guys. Did you hear that Hollow Knight Silksong finally got a release window? Yeah? You did?! Okay, cool, do you want to celebrate by purchasing a body pillow cover based on Hornet?

… No? What’s wrong with you?! Guh. Well, in case you come to your senses, I’m going to slip you the link right now. Just be warned before you click, you might see a lot of NSFW content if you browse through the dakimakura site that hosts it.

Videos by VICE

I wish Hornet from ‘Silksong’ was my wife

Screenshot: Lennoxicon

Yes, I can’t believe I’m saying this, but you can purchase an actual body pillow cover for Hornet from Hollow Knight. Listed at 150 x 50cm or 160 x 50cm with two-way tricot, this isn’t a joke gift per se. It’s a real, high-end body pillow cover that you can cuddle up next to right now. And yes, it’s listed on Cuddly Octopus, one of the most well-known English-oriented dakimakura cover providers on the market. So, you know you’re getting a quality product when you purchase this one.

Drawn by Lennoxicon, the cover depicts Hornet with her needle lying in bed, looking annoyed. The other side shows her posing seductively, needle in the background. You’ll need to purchase your own pillow if you want to cuddle up with Hornet. But once you have one ready to go, just slip on the $75 cover, and you’re all set. Time to snuggle up close with Silksong‘s main character. And potentially do, um, things that cannot be portrayed on the Nintendo Switch 2.

you will not regret purchasing a ‘hollow knight’ daki

Hollow Knight Silksong might seem like a strange target for a dakimakura, but Cuddly Octopus hosts a wide assortment of body pillow covers far beyond the usual anime and VTuber target audience. In fact, a lot of characters from games outside the traditional JRPG and anime market have listings on the site. There are daki covers for Isabelle from Animal Crossing, Rouge from Sonic the Hedgehog, and Lucifer of Helltaker fame. Outside of gaming, Loona from Helluva Boss is insanely popular. There are even a couple of strange outliers I never would have expected on a daki site, like Gebura from Lobotomy Corporation, Windranger from DOTA 2, and League of Legends’ Kindred as a futanari character.

Also, there are a lot of Renamon covers, which probably doesn’t surprise any Digimon fans. Since I was 14, I’ve always known someone in my life who was horny for that goddamn Digimon.

Screenshot: Cuddly Octopus

Now, I’ll admit, I own a daki myself. I got a Makima body pillow cover at a Secret Santa event a couple years ago, and let me tell you, cuddling up next to Mommy Makima feels fucking amazing. For me, dakis aren’t just about the lewd images that may (or may not) be on them, but rather the physical intimacy that comes with the experience. Imagine snuggling up next to a character you like a lot, someone who pushes all the right buttons or triggers your hyperfixations. That kind of simulated intimacy is incredible. It’s nice to rest your head on a daki’s chest or belly and feel comforted. Maybe even give her some kisses or gently caress her hips. For that reason alone, I want to buy a Projekt Melody daki in the near future… and one day, sell one depicting my own VTuber. In due time.

So, actually, unironically, I do recommend getting a Hornet daki if you have a crush on the Hollow Knight Silksong protagonist. It might be an oddly personal (and expensive) way to celebrate the Silksong release window, but hey, it’s still cheaper than buying a Nintendo Switch 2.