Celebrating the Princess of Pop at the Unofficial Britney Spears Museum

Kentwood, Louisiana: where stars are born. Except not really, just one—that one being Britney Jean Spears.

For a small town an hour and a half north of New Orleans, this is a. point of pride. So much so that they’ve erected a shrine to the Princess of Pop, unofficially known as the Britney Spears Museum to devoted fans. In actuality, it’s not an entire museum dedicated solely to Spears, but exhibits dedicated to her do make up more than half of the Kentwood Historical and Cultural Museum. What you’ll find are photos from Britney’s personal life growing up in Kentwood, a replica of her childhood bedroom famously pictured in Rolling Stone, a replica of her stage, and her iconic wings from the 2011 Femme Fatale Tour—which you can take a photo with for a mere three dollars. If you can’t pay tribute to Britney in Louisiana for her 36th birthday this December 2, feast your eyes on the photos below.

Exterior of the Kentwood Historical museum aka (unofficially) as the Britney Spears Museum

Replica of Britney Spears bedroom with original furniture

Britney Spears’s childhood furniture recognized from her iconic 1999 photo shoot in Rolling Stone

Photos from Britney’s childhood

Britney’s high school yearbook where she was voted most beautiful

Britney’s childhood treasures

Photos of some of Britney’s most iconic moments

Britney Spears barbies and memorabilia

Britney Spears memorabilia donated by fans over the years

A deceased fan from London donated his entire collection the museum

Replica of one of Britney Spears’s tour stages