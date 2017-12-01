Celebrating the Princess of Pop at the Unofficial Britney Spears Museum

Kentwood, Louisiana: where stars are born. Except not really, just one—that one being Britney Jean Spears.
For a small town an hour and a half north of New Orleans, this is a. point of pride. So much so that they’ve erected a shrine to the Princess of Pop, unofficially known as the Britney Spears Museum to devoted fans. In actuality, it’s not an entire museum dedicated solely to Spears, but exhibits dedicated to her do make up more than half of the Kentwood Historical and Cultural Museum. What you’ll find are photos from Britney’s personal life growing up in Kentwood, a replica of her childhood bedroom famously pictured in Rolling Stone, a replica of her stage, and her iconic wings from the 2011 Femme Fatale Tour—which you can take a photo with for a mere three dollars. If you can’t pay tribute to Britney in Louisiana for her 36th birthday this December 2, feast your eyes on the photos below.