The Celebrities Helping to Set Our Planet On Fire

The climactic end of the world continues unabated and so we’re back for another monthly roundup of big celeb polluters. The UN recently said that the Earth’s on course to warm by 2.9 degrees celsius, and that the chance of us keeping to the 1.5 C threshold set at the Paris Agreement is 14 percent. So that’s… you know, not good.

And so it’s in that spirit that we’re scouring celebrity posts for the most environmentally offensive modes of transport. We’re talking private jets (PJs), yachts, insane Tron-like cars and everything in between. We know our little listicle won’t do much to stop the people in it or the bigger picture, but perhaps it might do something – change a mind here, spare a trip in the Hummer there. Or it just might encourage celebs to hide their lives on IG a bit better.

It’s all a bit of fun at the end of the day/world. So without much further ado, read on to see who made our list for the month of November.

Photo: Screengrab via Instagram @peggygou_

Peggy Gou on a private jet

Who can take issue with Peggy Gou for travelling to all those globetrotting gigs in style and blessing us with pics along the way? Except, of course, for the purpose of this article and the planet, we do.

Carbon emissions from a private jet: 90 minutes of flight time in a typical private jet produces 7,900 lbs of CO2 per passenger. That’s roughly equivalent to around 21 laptops being on for eight hours a day for a year (7,909lbs).

Photo: Screengrab via Instagram @peggygou_

Peggy Gou in a Lamborghini

OK, Gou again, which maybe is a bit excessive, but here she is in a Lamborghini – we think it might be the Urus. Her success is undeniable, but we can deny the Lambo.

Carbon emissions from a Lamborghini Urus: Slightly best-guess territory here, but assuming it’s the 2017 Lamborghini Urus, that produces 325g of CO2 per kilometre. That’s only marginally less than an early Model T from the 1920s, which produced 340g per kilometre.

Georgina Rodríguez and Ronaldo on a private jet

It’s Argentine-born Spanish influencer and model Georgina Rodriguez with her beau, world-famous footballer and crap statue, Cristiano Ronaldo. The kid(s) are there too, and they’re all on a private jet. Ronaldo’s current life seems to be a whirlwind of PJs and remonstrating with referees in-front of modestly attended crowds.

Carbon emissions from a private jet: While 90 minutes of flying in a typical private jet produces 7,900 lbs of CO2 per passenger, a flight on a commercial airliner with 90 minutes of flying time produces 174 lbs of CO2 per passenger.

Travis Kelce boarding a private jet

We love the 2011-era tweets and the simplistic joie de vivre! We see all the footage of him at the concerts and consume all the romance and related conjecture voraciously! Buuuuuut… we don’t love the means of travel as he attended his gf’s tour in Argentina, or the allegation Taylor Swift attended his Kansas City Chiefs game at the New York Jets to bury news online about her reportedly obscene private jet usage.

Carbon emissions from a private jet: If 90 minutes of PJ flight-time produces 7,900 lbs of CO2 per passenger, a train covering the same distance over three-and-a-half hours will produce only seven pounds of CO2 per passenger.

Jay Leno in a McLaren 750S

I fear Leno will be on this list every time because of his YouTube show, Jay Leno’s Garage. It looks like the most obviously environmentally unfriendly thing he did this month is get behind the wheel of McLaren’s supercar, the 750S.

Carbon emissions from a McLaren 750S: The McLaren 750S is a supercar that, on average, emits 276g of CO2 per kilometre. The average petrol car in the UK emits 164g.

Randy and Kim Orton on a private jet

The WWE wrestler and his wife there, on a PJ. Wrestling is, of course, fake.

Carbon emissions from a private jet: 7,900 lbs of CO2 is roughly equivalent to just over a hundred wifi routers being on 24/7 for a year.

King Tomoro on a private jet

Japanese rapper King Tomoro’s song “World Money” was a worldwide no.1 song on the Billboard charts. It’s no mean feat for a Japanese rapper to make a mark globally, and it’s actually quite lovely to see him enjoying the flight to Las Vegas. But, you know, taps the PJs are Bad sign.

Carbon emissions from a private jet: 7,900 lbs of CO2 is just shy of the amount of CO2 produced by 48 iPhone 15 Pro Maxes during the course of their entire lifespan, which is 7936.7 lbs.

@nichet