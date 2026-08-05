Celebrity Blogger Perez Hilton Visited by Police After Disturbing Self-Harm Incident on TikTok

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was reportedly visited by police after allegedly posting a self-harm video on TikTok.

According to The Wrap, the since-deleted video was a livestream where Hilton was seen cutting himself with a knife while covered in blood. In response, many viewers contacted the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

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After receiving “multiple calls” from concerned TikTok users, law enforcement carried out a welfare check. While at Hilton’s residence, officers spoke with his family and opted to “tactically disengage.” However, they will continue to monitor the situation.

Perez Hilton’s current condition is unknown

Subsequently, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office submitted a statement to The Wrap. “In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication,” they said.

“Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies and the public,” the spokesperson added.

At this time, Hilton’s condition is unclear.

Hilton is a longtime entertainment blogger/columnist

Hilton’s real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., and he was born in Miami, Florida, to Cuban parents in 1978. He attended college at New York University and tried his hand at acting before turning to journalism.

In his early 20s, he started his PerezHilton.com blog, adapting his moniker after socialite and pop-cultural icon Paris Hilton. Over the years, his approach has shifted, and Hilton has built a significant, dedicated fanbase while reporting on and commenting on many celebrities, including actors and musicians.

Following his shocking livestream and TikTok account suspension, many are expressing support for Hilton. “It’s sad to see people in crisis, but through that video he was able to get the help he needed to get him to safety,” one person wrote on X/Twitter. “Sometimes the cries for help aren’t always the loudest, but in this case it was. Glad someone listened and reported for his safety. I wish him the best.”

Someone else added, “Regardless of who the person is, seeing someone in a crisis like this is really worrying. Hopefully his condition will get better soon, and his family will be given strength. Hopefully the public respects his privacy and does not share his video footage.”

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