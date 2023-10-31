Celebrity Polluters of the Month

With the knowledge that – should we stay on the same course – we’re heading for the end of the world as we know it, we thought it might be good to take a look at what the celebrities have been up to this month.

Inspired by Peggy Gou posting from her private jet, we’re looking for the most egregious emitters from the celebrity class. While the gig of trawling through Instagram for examples is getting harder as the rich and famous increasingly downplay their fat carbon footprint, there’ll always be a few who sneak through and catch our eye.

We’re looking for PJs (that’s private jets for you commoners), yachts, Hummers – anything that’ll tear the atmosphere a new one, so to speak. So buckle up as we descend into a brave new world of warming, ice melting, and sea levels rising. Here are your celeb polluters from the month of October.

Mark Wahlberg on a private jet

Marky Mark is on his private jet here (which appears to be in-flight, judging by the low roar) showing off his new shoes from his brand, Municipal (?), while also working out and repeating the word “subtlety”. Kind of writes itself.

Carbon emissions from a private jet: Two tonnes per hour of flying, or 5,000 miles driven by the average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle.

Diplo on a hot air balloon

Diplo’s seen here DJing in a hot air balloon for his sunrise set at Burning Man. Quite sick! But also, quite bad for the planet!

Carbon emissions from a hot air balloon: An average one-hour flight in a 105,000 cubic foot balloon uses approximately 40kg of propane, producing 120kg of carbon dioxide. That’s equivalent to driving 370 kilometers in an average mid-sized petrol car.

Tom Segura in a jet fighter

The jeans-wearing comic flew with the Blue Angels, which are America’s version of the Red Arrows. As he’s found new levels of success with his standup, he’s increasingly leaned into his petrol head era.

Carbon emissions from a jet fighter: A Blue Angel fighter jet burns roughly 8,000lbs (3,629 kg) of jet fuel per hour, which equates to 11468kg of CO2.

Jay Leno in a vintage car

The former late-night TV host is driving around in clunkers and demonic muscle cars for his YouTube show, Jay Leno’s Garage. Not very environmentally friendly now, is it?

Carbon emissions from a WW1-era car: While not an exact 1:1, early Model Ts average 340g of carbon dioxide per kilometre. The average new car emits 120.1g per kilometre.

Deontay Wilder on a yacht

If you’re gonna get punched in the head that many times I think you get a pass, but he still hired a yacht for his birthday.

Carbon emission from a yacht: Mega-yachts emit roughly 7,020 tonnes of CO2 each year. The average American has a carbon footprint of 16 tonnes.

Mike Tyson with an Escalade

We’ve gone with Iron Mike here standing next to his monster Escalade, but he is just one of hundreds of big stars to attend the fight in Saudi Arabia at the weekend between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. Probably a few PJs involved in all that.

Carbon emission from an Escalade: The 2020 Cadillac Escalade 4WD produces 537 grams of CO2 per mile. The average car in the US produces 400 grams. That’s not including any private jets to Saudi Arabia, obv…

