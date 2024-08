Patron Saints of Sagittarius: Our Favorite Celebrities Born In This Sign

Green blessings, children of the zodiac, for Sagittarius season has officially begun! From November 21 – December 21, the sun shines on the fire sign loved for its eternal optimism and can-do attitude, and roasted for its big mouth and gluttonous tendencies.

An outgoing fire sign, Sagittarius is sophisticated and intellectual, according to Broadly astrologer Annabel Gat. But they’re also known for judging others, being preachy, and showing off. They can be incredibly cheesy, and basically have no shame. Tyra Banks is the perfect example of a Sagittarius: America’s Next Top Model serves as a platform for her to display her many talents while judging other people.

This Sagittarius season, I’ve compiled a list of the best celebrities born under the sign, so celebrate them by checking out or revisiting their albums, movies, or TV shows. You can rest assured that any work from these Sagittarians is full of heart!

Mark Ruffalo: November 22, 1967



Scarlett Johansson: November 22, 1984

Miley Cyrus: November 23, 1992

Christina Applegate: November 25, 1971

Tina Turner: November 26, 1939

Rita Ora: November 26, 1990

Bruce Lee: November 27, 1940

Kathryn Bigelow: November 27, 1951

Bill Nye: November 27, 1955

Jon Stewart: November 28, 1962

Anna Nicole Smith: November 28, 1967

Anna Faris: November 29, 1976

Mandy Patinkin: November 30, 1952

Chrissy Teigen: November 30, 1985

Bette Middler: December 1, 1945

Sarah Silverman: December 1, 1970



Janelle Monae: December 1, 1985

Zoe Kravitz: December 1, 1988

Lucy Liu: December 2, 1968

Britney Spears: December 2, 1981

Nelly Furtado: December 2, 1978

Julianne Moore: December 3, 1960

Brendan Fraser: December 3, 1968

Jay-Z: December 4, 1969



Tyra Banks: December 4, 1973

Joan Didion: December 5, 1934

Margaret Cho: December 5, 1968

Nicki Minaj : December 8, 1982

Steve Buscemi: December 13, 1957

Taylor Swift: December 13, 1989

Vanessa Hudgens: December 14, 1988

Jane Austen: December 16, 1775

Sarah Paulson: December 17, 1974

Milla Jovovich: December 17, 1975

Brad Pitt: December 18, 1963

Sia: December 18, 1975

Katie Holmes: December 18, 1978

Christina Aguilera: December 18, 1980

Jonah Hill: December 20, 1983

Jane Fonda: December 21, 1937