Patron Saints of Virgo: Our Favorite Celebrities Born Under This Sign

Rejoice, children of the zodiac, for Virgo season is in full swing! From August 23 – September 22, the Sun shines on the virginal earth sign praised for its attention to detail yet roasted for being a perfectionist.

Though the stereotype of Virgos is that they’re obsessive neat freaks, Broadly staff astrologer Annabel Gat likens them to teenagers primarily interested in seeking private places for self-exploration and reflection. When it comes to the neat freak myth, Virgos really are like teens, saying that their room may be a complete mess, but they know exactly where everything is. Also like sassy adolescents, Virgos are obsessed with sex, perfection, and analyzing every situation they encounter.

While Virgos have a strong need for privacy (their corresponding tarot card is The Hermit), they’re also ruled by Mercury, the god of communication, which means they’re always curious and knowledge-seeking, or tucked away in their caves looking through their emails, Facebook messages, or Twitter mentions.

Virgo season also coincides with back-to-school season, the time of year when we try to get organized and prepare to learn. Service and work are themes often associated with this earth sign, though they’re much more playful than most astrology memes would let on.

With a strong work ethic and keen eye for detail, it’s no surprise that creative Virgos tend to produce brilliant projects. Annabel explains that Virgos can use their perfectionism to fuel their star power, refusing to drop an album until each and every note is just right. “Just because Virgos are shier than Leos doesn’t mean that they’re any less proud of their work,” she says. “When they release albums, it’s a big deal and they know it! Obvious examples are Beyoncé and Michael Jackson. Again, because they are perfectionists, Virgos tend to be triple threats: singers, dancers, and actors.”

This Virgo season, I’ve compiled a list of the best celebrities born under the sign, so celebrate them by checking out or revisiting their albums, movies, or TV shows—or in this case, probably all three! You can rest assured that any work from these Virgos was given plenty of thought and heart.

River Phoenix: August 23, 1970

Kobe Bryant: August 23, 1978

Lil Yachty: August 23, 1997

Rupert Grint: August 24, 1988

Sean Connery: August 25, 1930

Gene Simmons: August 25, 1949

Tim Burton: August 25, 1958

Chris Pine: August 26, 1980

Shania Twain: August 28, 1965

Florence Welch: August 28, 1986

Ingrid Bergman: August 29, 1915

Michael Jackson: August 29, 1958

Cameron Diaz: August 30, 1972

Richard Gere: August 31, 1949

Zendaya: September 1, 1996

Keanu Reeves: September 2, 1964

Salma Hayek: September 2, 1966

Beyoncé Knowles: September 4, 1981

Freddie Mercury: September 5, 1946

Ludacris: September 11, 1977

2 Chainz: September 12, 1977

Fiona Apple: September 13, 1977

Nas: September 14, 1973

Amy Winehouse: September 14, 1983

Tommy Lee Jones: September 15, 1946

Jada Pinkett-Smith: September 18, 1971

Sophia Loren: September 20, 1934

Stephen King: September 21, 1947

Bill Murray: September 21, 1950



